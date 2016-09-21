Meet the new guys: Penn State turns to second-team linebackers

They didn’t have much time to think about it. Probably for the best.

It was going to take something just short of a catastrophe for Manny Bowen, Jake Cooper and Brandon Smith to be on the field together in a non-blowout.

For Penn State, it happened in the second quarter of the third game of the season. All three starting linebackers were injured, and the Nittany Lions’ already thin depth was being tested.

“As soon as it happened, we all had the same mentality,” Cooper said. “We were in this together. In a dogfight.”

The other dogs are about to get much bigger.

Saturday’s Big Ten opener will be in Ann Arbor against No. 4 Michigan, which is also ranked fourth nationally in scoring offense, averaging more than 50 points per game.

It would be a huge challenge even if Brandon Bell, Jason Cabinda and Nyeem Wartman-White were all at 100 percent.

As it is, Wartman-White was declared out for the season on Tuesday after suffering a serious knee injury for the second straight year.

Timetables are much cloudier for Cabinda and Bell, with the former sporting a cast on his hand the last two weeks and the latter arriving to the game on crutches last Saturday.

So the Lions are getting better acquainted with the next men up.

The adult

Smith punctuated his first real action in four years by ignoring his coach’s orders.

“I told him that he’s going out tonight to celebrate with his teammates, whether his wife likes it or not,” James Franklin joked after Saturday’s win over Temple. “If you don’t know, Brandon is married. I told him I wanted him to go out and enjoy himself with his teammates. His wife might be upset with me, but he’s earned it.”

Well?

“No,” Smith said on Tuesday. “Sorry to disappoint.”

Penn State fans can be forgiven for scratching their heads when they saw a No. 47 jersey on the field Saturday. Previous to that, he had played just three snaps on defense in his college career.

Against the Owls, he made eight tackles in less than three full quarters.

Teammates weren’t surprised. Smith was recognized as one of the scout team’s top players a year ago. Former offensive line coach Herb Hand even dubbed the walk-on “Urlacher” after the former Chicago Bears All-Pro because of Smith’s ability to sniff out trick plays in practice.

“You’d get frustrated because you thought he was cheating the drill,” Franklin said. “But he’s just reading his keys. He’s one of those guys. He’s just more athletic than I think people give him credit for. He’s big and strong and purposeful with everything he does, and he’s very driven.”

“As far as measurable things, I’m pretty average,” Smith said. “But as far as determination and drive and just finding a way, that’s something I can control while I’m playing. So I just try to take full advantage of that. Whether it’s noticed or not, I can’t control that.”

The rover

Bowen started the year as the top backup to the established three starters. And when Cabinda was hurt before the second game at Pitt, the Lions shifted Bell to a different spot to ensure that the team’s best three (healthy) linebackers were on the field.

That’s not to say that it didn’t take some time for Bowen to adjust.

Playing at Barnegat High School in New Jersey, Bowen played everywhere on defense. His athleticism allowed him some license to freelance, a temptation he had to ignore in major college football.

“It’s a lot more technical right now, of course, at a higher level,” Bowen said. “I was playing all over in high school, but now at linebacker I focus on base rules, fundamentals, techniques. It’s a lot different for me. I’m making adjustments to it.

The trick for defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who still works directly with the linebackers, is to keep him disciplined without completely ironing out those playmaking instincts.

With the injuries, Bowen’s responsibilities have grown as much as anyone’s.

“You’re probably going to see a little more flexibility with him as he continues to grow in the package,” Franklin said. “We’d like our linebackers to be able to play multiple positions. He’s typically a field linebacker. We’d like to have the flexibility to move him around.

“Guys like Manny, they don’t want to leave the field. They want to prove they can play all three downs. … I think Manny has a very, very bright future here.”

The winner

In his last two seasons at Archbishop Wood, Cooper lost just three games and won a PIAA championship both times.

When he and Bowen got thrown into the fire in their first game as true freshmen last year — once again, because of injuries — it wasn’t a familiar feeling to be on the wrong side of a 27-10 loss.

But Cooper grew up in suburban Philadelphia and to get that first college action on the Eagles’ home field energized him.

“It was crazy to run on the field as a true freshman. Astonishing,” Cooper recalled this week. “It’s my hometown. There were a lot of people there. (To play right away) was a shocker to me. I didn’t expect it at the time. But it happened, and I ran with it.

“It just allowed me to get more game reps, more experience in that aspect, and overall make me a better player.”

Cooper said he likes to model himself after Carolina Panthers star Luke Kuechly — because of his All-Pro resume — and the Houston Texans’ Brian Cushing — because of his attitude.

Like his roommate Bowen, he said the key has been to not overthink things and get back to the comfort level he had in high school.

Easier said than done against a team like the Wolverines. But Cooper is keeping positive.

“I think,” he said, “we’re all gonna rise to the occasion. It’s a tremendous opportunity for us. We just have to grow as a unit and get the job done.”

Jake Cooper (left) and Manny Bowen (right) weren’t supposed to play as true freshmen and they weren’t supposed to be starting as sophomores. Injuries made both happen. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_lbs-practice.jpg Jake Cooper (left) and Manny Bowen (right) weren’t supposed to play as true freshmen and they weren’t supposed to be starting as sophomores. Injuries made both happen. Joe Hermitt | AP file photo, PennLive.com Sophomore Manny Bowen is suddenly Penn State’s most game-tested linebacker after all three starters suffered injuries this month. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_bowen-lb.jpg Sophomore Manny Bowen is suddenly Penn State’s most game-tested linebacker after all three starters suffered injuries this month. Abby Drey | AP file photo, Centre Daily Times

By Derek Levarse [email protected]

UP NEXT Penn State at Michigan 3:30 p.m., Saturday, ABC