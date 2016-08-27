WVC grads in the minors: Matt Wotherspoon’s scoreless streak up to 12 innings

It may just be a matter of time before Matt Wotherspoon returns to Triple-A and stays there for an extended period of time.

The Crestwood graduate extended his scoreless inning streak to 12 last week going 3 2/3 shutout frames against Bowie while hurling for Double-A Trenton (Yankees).

The right-hander hasn’t allowed a run since Aug. 5 when he only gave up one in an appearance against Harrisburg. He’s only given up two runs since July 20, a span of 22 1/3 innings and nine outings.

The 24-year-old only saw time in one game for the Thunder last week striking out four and yielding just two hits.

Wotherspoon has spent time in Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season and has had success going 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA in nine games.

For Trenton, his record is 4-2 while holding a 2.87 ERA in 24 games. Combined between the two, he’s averaging about a strikeout per inning with 82 in 82 1/3 innings, while holding opposing batters to a .198 batting average.

The Thunder began Saturday 2.5 games behind Eastern League East Division leader Reading, but is 9.5 games ahead of third-place Hartford in the race for a playoff berth.

Mike Papi

Former Tunkhannock star Mike Papi has continued to look comfortable at the plate for Double-A Akron (Indians).

The outfielder hit safely in four of six games last week for the RubberDucks. Papi compiled one hit in each of those four contests, but they consisted of a pair of doubles which accounted for four RBI. He also walked three times as getting on base continues to be a big part of his play-making ability.

For the season, between Double-A and Single-A Papi is batting .218 with 10 homers and a .343 on base percentage. Papi has driven in 50 runs and also scored 45. He’s also boasting a .378 slugging percentage and a .722 OPS.

The RubberDucks began Saturday just 1.5 games behind Altoona in the Eastern League Western Division with 10 games to go. They are also one game ahead of division mate Harrisburg in the race for a playoff spot.

Tony Hernandez

Just drafted in the 15th round by the Yankees earlier this summer, the Hazleton Area grad saw a pair of relief appearances last week for the Gulf Coast Yankees West.

The left-hander combined to toss eight innings in his two outings giving up four runs on eight hits and striking out four.

The 19-year-old has a record of 2-2 record with a 5.73 ERA in his first stint as a professional ball player. He’s struck out 17 and walked 12 in 33 innings pitched since being drafted.

Ray Black

Currently on the disabled list with soreness in his elbow, the Coughlin grad who is playing for the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants), has a 1-4 record and six saves in seven chances. The right-hander has fanned 53 batters in 31 1/3 innings. He’s ERA, which is currently 4.88, has been lowered by more than three runs during a recent hot stretch.

