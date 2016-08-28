RailRiders secure playoff berth after 3-1 win over Rochester

Reliever Jonathan Holder struck out 12 of the 13 men he faced including 11 in a row to seal the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders’ 3-1 win on Sunday and secure the franchise’s seventh playoff appearance in a decade as the Yankees’ top affiliate.

It was Holder’s sixth save of the year. The RailRiders’ pitching staff combined for 22 strikeouts while the Red Wings (76-60) scored just one unearned run.

In his first outing after he was activated from the Yankees’ 60-day disabled list and optioned to SWB, Bryan Mitchell overcame a slow start to strike out eight over 3 2/3 innings at the start. He allowed one unearned run thanks to his own throwing error in the first inning.

Rochester took the lead in the bottom of the first on a double by James Beresford which scored scored Byron Buxton.

Former Red Wing Chris Parmelee (2 for 4) tied the game with a solo homer in the fourth. He gave the RailRiders (84-51) the lead with a single to center in the sixth and scored on a triple to right from Donovan Solano.

Tyler Webb (4-3) got the win with 1 1/3scoreless innings of relief and Holder earned his sixth save.

The series concludes at 7:05 p.m. on Monday night when right-hander Brady Lail (6-5, 4.79) faces Tyler Duffey (0-0, 1.72).

RailRiders 3, Rochester 1

RailRiders`AB`R`H`BI

Game lf`3`1`1`1

Diaz ss`3`0`0`0

Refsnyder 2b`3`0`0`1

Parmelee dh`4`2`2`2

Solano 3b`4`0`1`0

Williams cf`4`0`1`0

Kozma 1b`4`0`0`0

Cave rf`4`0`1`0

Rodriguez c`4`0`1`0

Totals`33`3`7`3

Rochester`AB`R`H`BI

Buxton cf`5`1`1`0

Beresford 2b`4`0`1`0

Rodriguez dh`4`0`0`0

Vargas 1b`3`0`0`0

Walker lf`4`0`2`0

Palka rf`4`0`1`0

Tovar ss`3`0`0`0

Reginatto 3b`4`0`0`0

Murphy c`4`0`3`0

Totals`35`1`8`1

RailRiders`000`102`000`—`3

Rochester`100`000`000`—`1

2B — Beresford, Walker (2). 3B —Solano. HR — Parmelee. LOB — RailRiders 6, Rochester 9. SAC — Diaz. SB — Palka.

RailRiders`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Webb, W (4-3)`1.1`3`0`0`0`2

Mitchell `3.2`4`1`0`2`8

Holder`4.0`1`0`0`0`12

Rochester`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wheeler (L, 11-5)`7.0`6`3`3`2`3

Baxendale`2.0`1`0`0`0`2

Umpires — HP — Joey Amaral; 1B — Shane Livensparger; 2B — Toby Basner; 3B — Jeremie Rehak.

T — 2:48. Attendance — 8,093

Times Leader