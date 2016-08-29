Rob Refnsyder breaks up no-hitter but RailRiders fall to Rochester

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Rochester Red Wings at Frontier Field on Monday night, 6-2.

The RailRiders lost the season series to the Red Wings, 9-8.

Rochester starter Tyler Duffey carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Rob Refnsyder’s one-out single to center field. It would prove one of three hits for the SWB offense on the night.

Rochester got on the board in the second and third inning against starter Brady Lail. Byron Buxton and James Beresford each knocked home a score in the second, while all nine Red Wings came to the plate in a four-run third. The inning included RBIs for Mitch Garver, Heiker Meneses and two for James Beresford. Lail had been lifted with the bases loaded and two outs in favor of Johnny Barbato, who gave up the Beresford two-run single.

The RailRiders scored twice after Refsnyder cracked the seal in the seventh thanks to Jake Cave’s two-run double.

Duffey (1-0) got the win while Lail (6-6) suffered the loss.

The RailRiders’ bullpen combined to record 13 strikeouts over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Barbato struck out five over his 2 2/3 innings while James Pazos whiffed all five Red Wings he faced. At one point, the bullpen struck out eight straight men before Beresford singled off of Nick Goody.

The RailRiders head to Buffalo for a series with the Bisons.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SWB-logo2-7.jpg

Times Leader