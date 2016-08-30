Cortes debuts with a beauty for RailRiders

Nestor Cortes and two relief pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout Tuesday and International League Player of the Year Ben Gamel scored twice and Donovan Solano drove home two runs as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders reduced their magic number for clinching the IL North to three with a 4-0 victory over Buffalo.

Cortes, just promoted from Single-A Tampa on Tuesday, had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings in his Triple-A debut when he was removed after hitting his pitch limit. He walked three batters and struck out four to earn the victory.

Luis Severino had five strikeouts and surrendered two hits over 2 1/3 innings and Dietrich Enns finished up the final frame as the RailRiders extended their franchise record by recording their 23rd team shutout of the season.

Gamel began the game with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mason Williams and scored the game’s first run on a Rob Refsnyder single.

Refsnyser singled and eventually scored on Solano’s single in the fourth inning. Solano singled again after Mason Williams doubled in the sixth inning, giving the RailRiders a 3-0 lead.

Game added an insurance run in the eighth when he reached base on an error and strolled home when Williams drilled his second double of the game.

The RailRiders improved to 85-52 and can sew up the IL North title with any combination of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre victories and Lehigh Valley losses.

The IronPigs downed Pawtucket on Tuesday to keep their dwindling division title hopes alive.

Before the game, the RailRiders lost relief pitcher Chasen Shreve, who was promoted to the parent New York Yankees.

RailRiders 4, Buffalo 0

RailRiders`AB`R`H`BI

Gamel cf`4`2`1`0

Williams rf`3`1`2`1

Refsnyder dh`4`1`2`1

Parmelee 1b`3`0`1`0

Solano 3b`4`0`2`2

Cave lf`4`0`0`0

Higashioka c`4`0`0`0

Kozma 2b`4`0`0`0

Culver ss`3`0`0`0

Totals`33`4`8`4

Buffalo`AB`R`H`BI

Pompey cf`3`0`0`0

Goins ss`2`0`0`0

Mier ss`1`0`0`0

Dominguez 3b`4`0`1`0

Montero dh`3`0`1`0

Colabello 1b`4`0`0`0

Lake rf`3`0`0`0

Brown lf`3`0`0`0

Burns 2b`2`0`0`0

Jimenez c`3`0`1`0

Totals`28`0`3`0

RailRiders`100`101`010`—`4

Buffalo`000`000`000`—`0

2B — Parmelee (10), Williams (7).

RailRiders`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cortes, W (1-0)`5.2`0`0`0`3`4

Severino, H (1)`2.1`2`0`0`0`5

Enns`1`1`0`0`0`1

Buffalo`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Copeland, L (3-3)`8`8`4`3`1`4

Barnes`1`0`0`0`0`3

RailRiders’ Ben Gamel dives safely back to first base in a game against Buffalo at PNC Field in Moosic on Monday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_rail-3-1-.jpg RailRiders’ Ben Gamel dives safely back to first base in a game against Buffalo at PNC Field in Moosic on Monday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

Times Leader