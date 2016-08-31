Yankees trade RailRiders MVP Gamel to Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Ben Gamel from the New York Yankees in exchange for a pair of minor league pitchers.

The teams announced the trade Wednesday. Gamel has been added to Seattle’s 40-man roster and will join the Mariners when they open a homestand Friday.

Taking his place with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will be veteran Eric Young Jr., who was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash.

The 31-year-old Young hit .263 with 30 RBIs and 23 stolen bases for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He has played seven seasons in the majors and has 144 steals with Colorado, the Mets and Atlanta.

Gamel played in just six games with the Yankees. But he was just named the International League MVP after hitting .308 with 80 runs, 26 doubles, six home runs and 51 RBIs in 116 games with the RailRiders. Gamel was also the International League rookie of the year in 2015.

Seattle sent 19-year-old Jio Orozco and 18-year-old Juan De Paula to the Yankees. Both are right-handers who spent this season pitching in the Arizona rookie league. De Paula was 1-2 with a 3.07 ERA in 11 games while Orozco was 2-2 with a 4.07 ERA in 12 games.

RailRiders center fielder Ben Gamel (right) was just named International League MVP before being traded to the Mariners for two pitchers on Wednesday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_RailRiders-Buffalo_2-1-1-1.jpg RailRiders center fielder Ben Gamel (right) was just named International League MVP before being traded to the Mariners for two pitchers on Wednesday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader