RailRiders lose Gamel but win big in Buffalo

Even without their best players, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders just keep rolling.

On a day they saw International League MVP Ben Gamel shipped to Seattle, the RailRiders battered Buffalo 14-2 while reducing their magic number to clinch the IL North Division title to 2.

Gamel, just selected as the league’s top player earlier this week, was dealt to the Mariners for minor league right-handers Juan De Paula and Jio Orozco. One of the most productive hitters for the 87-51 RailRiders, Gamel is just the latest key cog removed from the their lineup.

Current New York Yankees rookie starters Sean Judge, Gary Sanchez and Tyler Austin — who formed the heart of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s batting order for most of this season — were promoted to the big leagues earlier in August.

The 24-year-old Gamel was also the International League’s Rookie of the Year in 2015 and made his big league debut this season, playing six games for the Yankees. But he has dominated minor league hitting the past couple seasons, batting .308 with six homers, 51 RBIs and 19 steals for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

In fact, New York manager Joe Girardi was just singing his praises earlier this week.

“He had a very good year this year and a head a very good year last year, but I’ve heard they’re pleased with the arms that they got,” he said. “One guy has hit 95 (mph), the other guy has hit 96. They’re a couple of young guys who can hopefully help us down the road.”

The Yankees also acquired speedy minor league outfielder Eric Young Jr. from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations Wednesday. The 31-year-old Young has played seven seasons in the majors and has 144 steals with Colorado, the Mets and Atlanta. He’s spent this season at Triple-A Colorado Springs, hitting .263 with 23 stolen bases.

Young will be assigned to the RailRiders, though he might not make it there. Girardi said it’s possible he will join the major league club when rosters expand later this week.

“He’s a very good baserunner,” Girardi said, “so it’s a possibility.”

The RailRiders, who were recently replenished by Rob Refsnyder and Chris Parmelee after both spent most of 2016 in New York, just kept going.

Kyle Higashioka launched a two-run home run as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre slammed 18 hits and finished with 14 RBI.

Donovan Solano finished with four hits, including three doubles, and scored five runs for the RailRiders, while Mason Williams added four RBI, including a two-run single in the third inning.

Cito Culver, who finished with three hits and three RBI, got the offensive attack started when he singled home Solano for the game’s first run in the second inning, and Refsnyder added a two-run single later in the frame.

The 18-year-old De Paula was 1-2 with a 3.07 ERA in 11 games with the rookie-level Arizona League Mariners. The 19-year-old Orozco was 2-2 with a 4.07 ERA in 12 games with the same team.

Staff and wire reports