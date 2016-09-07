Late offense lifts RailRiders to playoff-opening win over IronPigs

The opening game of the Governors’ Cup semifinals between Lehigh Valley and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was exactly what the first game of a playoff series should be.

A pitcher’s duel. Great defense. And timely hitting.

Two of the top teams in all of Triple-A baseball took each other’s best pitching effort on Wednesday night at Coca Cola Park.

Mason Williams, an unlikely home run hitter, went deep in the eighth inning with for the RailRiders as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the first game of the series, 2-0. The win marked the first time the RailRiders won a playoff game since it took the name RailRiders in 2013.

The win was the first playoff win for the SWB franchise since 2012. Every time the SWB franchise has won the opening game of a postseason series since becoming the Yankees affiliate in 2008, the team went on to win that series.

Williams, who hit just one homer since the end of the 2014 season, blasted a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning following a controversial call. IronPigs’ righty Ben Lively was a strike away from tossing eight shutout innings. Then with a 3-2 count on Jonathan Diaz, Lively and the IronPigs thought he had the K. But home plate umpire Ben May called the pitch a ball. The next batter was Williams, who clubbed a 1-0 pitch over the fence in right field for the 2-0 cushion.

RailRiders starter Jordan Montgomery, started the game shaky as IronPigs batters made the lefty throw a lot of pitches early on walking two in the first three innings. But he gutted out in the performance lasting seven innings and giving up just three hits and three walks.

Lively pitched just as well as Montgomery going 7 2/3 innings with his lone mistake being the pitch to Williams. Lively struck out eight and scattered just five hits in the outing.

Williams also flashed the leather in center field robbing Taylor Featherston of what would have been extra bases in the eighth inning with a leaping catch at the wall. With Jesmuel Valentin on first base via walk, Dietrich Enns then fanned the Phillies top two prospects J.P. Crawford and Nick Williams to get out of the inning unscathed.

Lehigh Valley also played well defensively. Nick Williams made a diving catch in right center in the top of the fifth on a ball scalded by Pete Kozma to save a run and end the inning with Cesar Puello stranded on second.

Featherston, playing third base, took extra bases away from SWB catcher Kyle Higashioka of a hit in the eighth inning with a diving stab.

Governors’ Cup Semifinals

RailRiders 2, IronPigs 0

(RailRiders lead series, 1-0)

RailRiders `AB`R`H`BI

Williams cf`4`1`3`2

Frazier lf` 4`0`0`0

Solano 3b`4`0`1`0

Parmelee 1b`4`0`1`0

Puello dh`4`0`1`0

Cave rf`2`0`0`0

Higashioka c`4`0`0`0

Kozma ss`3`0`0`0

Diaz 2b`2`1`0`0

Totals`31`2`6`2

IronPigs`AB`R`H`BI

Featherston 3b`3`0`0`0

Crawford ss`3`0`0`0

Williams rf`4`0`0`0

Knapp c`3`0`0`0

Perkins cf`4`0`1`0

Asche lf`4`0`0`0

Stassi 1b` 4`0`2`0

Hunter dh`3`0`0`0

Valentin 2b` 2`1`1`0

Totals`30`0`4`0

RailRiders`000`000`020 — 2

IronPigs`000`000`000 — 0

E: Featherston (1). LOB: RailRiders 5; IronPigs 7. DP: RailRiders 1, IronPigs 2. HR: Williams (1). SAC: Cave.

RailRiders `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Montgmry (W)` 7.0`3`0`0`3`5

Enns (S) `2.0`1`0`0`1`3

IronPigs`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lively (L) `7.2`5`2`2`1`8

Garcia`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

Araujo`0.1`1`0`0`1`1

Hinojosa`0.2`0`0`0`0`0

Umpires: HP: Ben May. 1B: Joey Amaral. 2B: Max Guyll. 3B: Jeremy Riggs

T: 2:37. Att: 4,043

