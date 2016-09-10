What a difference a year makes for Governors’ Cup-bound RailRiders

The first home playoff game in the four-year history of the RailRiders happened in 2015.

The second was on Friday night at PNC Field. And while the RailRiders playoff debut at PNC Field almost one year ago was a historically bad one for the franchise, the next one couldn’t have been more opposite.

that ended in the wee hours of the morning with an 11-3 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre victory,

In fact, the entire series was the complete opposite.

There would be no ninth-inning meltdown. No boos towards the home manager. Not even a stagnant offense by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Just pure jubilation on the field and in the clubhouse after the game.

“It’s better than you can even imagine,” SWB outfielder Jake Cave said after the RailRiders completed a three-game playoff sweep of Lehigh Valley with an 11-3 victory that started Friday and ended in the wee hours of Saturday morning. “You see guys do it all the time. I’m sure that hopefully I get the chance to do it in the big leagues, it’s going to be even better. It’s awesome. It’s fun. We’re friends with all the guys and it’s fun to just have a big party with them.”

The season-ending loss to Indianapolis in Game 3 of last year’s Governors’ Cup semis featured different players than the ones in the current RailRiders lineup. Heck, many of the guys who started this season with the RailRiders have moved on. after helping the club tie a franchise record for wins in a season with 91.

Players such as Slade Heathcott, Ben Gamel, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Rob Refsnyder and Nick Goody were part of last year’s Scranton/Wilkes-Barre postseason and started the 2016 campaign in a RailRiders uniform before moving on to other organizations or finding a role with the parent New York Yankees. Pieces like Tyler Austin, who delivered a game-wininng homer Thursday, and Chad Green weren’t around at the end of last season, but were important parts this season, and also found themselves helping the Yankees in their pursuit of an American League playoff berth.

“When you start a season in the minor leagues you never know how and when or where you’re going to end up, especially in Triple-A,” RailRiders skipper Al Pedrique said. “Anything can happen because it depends how the Major League club is doing. If they play well and are winning, they won’t take a lot of guys from the roster. But once they struggle a little bit – it happens to everybody – they try to get help from the Triple-A team. I’m very proud of this team. The coaching staff, the trainer, the video guy. It was a great group of guys to work with. I keep saying it’s a special group because of what we went through and how we stuck together as a team.”

Catcher Kyle Higashioka couldn’t have been a better replacement for Sanchez, booming 10 homers in just 39 Triple-A games for the RailRiders.

Outfielders Mason Williams, Jake Cave and Clint Frazier started to file in beginning in May, when Cave returned to the club. They’ve helped offset the losses of Austin, Judge, Gamel and Heathcott. Williams hit .583 in the three-game sweep, while Cave batted .400.

“The guys who stay here contribute. They got a chance, somehow, to help the team keep winning,” Pedrique said. “One thing we didn’t lose was the desire and the chemistry to win games.”

Even though Austin, Judge and Sanchez are currently hitting homers in New York and it was thought that their departure might cause a power outage in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, it hasn’t.

In fact, the long balls have been coming from unlikely sources. Williams homered for just the second time in two years to lead the RailRiders to a Game 1 win over the IronPigs. Light-hitting infielder Cito Culver, who is known more for his defense, clubbed a three-run homer on Friday night for his first career Triple-A home run.

“That’s a key for the players to understand. That if you’re not in the starting lineup, somehow someday you might get a chance to contribute,” Pedrique added. “When you get to the playoffs, it’s not about each guy, it’s about the team.”

Now, the RailRiders will be the sixth team in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre history to play for the Governors’ Cup Championship joining the Red Barons in 1992, 2000 and 2001, and the SWB Yankees in 2008 and 2009. The only time the franchise hoisted the league trophy was in 2008.

The first two games of the championship series will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at PNC Field against an opponent to be decided. Game 4 of the other semifinal was played Saturday night between Columbus and Gwinnett, with the G-Braves holding a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five series.

By Dave Rosengrant For Times Leader

Governors’ Cup Finals Gwinnett or Columbus at RailRiders, 6:35 p.m. Tuesday Gwinnett or Columbus at RailRiders, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday RailRiders at Gwinnett or Columbus, Thursday RailRiders at Gwinnett or Columbus, Friday RailRiders at Gwinnett or Columbus, Saturday Note: Homefield advantage for the Governors’ Cup Finals was awarded to either the IL South or IL West champion before the start of the regular season.