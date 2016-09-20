Chris Parmelee lifts RailRiders to Triple-A championship

Chris Parmelee launched a three-run home run in the first inning and Jordan Montgomery made it stand up as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won the Triple-A Championship Game by beating the El Paso Chihuahuas, 3-1 Tuesday to complete the franchise’s finest season.

The International League champion RailRiders tied a franchise record with 91 wins during the regular season while winning the league’s North Division title, then captured the Governors’ Cup title by beating Lehigh Valley and then Gwinnett.

That success continued into the one-game championship between the IL and Pacific Coast League champions.

Mark Payton and Clint Frazier both singled in the first inning, before Parmelee unloaded a mammoth three-run shot over the right field wall.

Montgomery allowed one run through six innings, on an RBI single by Austin Hedges in the sixth. The RailRiders bullpen closed out the victory from there, as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre became the first International League team to win the Triple-A title since Columbus captured the championship in 2011.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a parade from the Taylor Hose & Engine Company #1, located at 614 Union Streetin Taylor, to PNC Field to escort and welcome home the RailRiders.

There will be a brief program with remarks by Moosic, Lackawanna County and team officials along with an opportunity for fans to meet and greet the players.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders slugger Chris Parmelee, right, fist-bumps teammate Ben Gamel at home plate after hitting a three-run homer against Louisville earlier this season. Parmelee’s three-run homer lifted the RailRiders to a 3-1 victory over El Paso on Tuesday in the Triple-A Championship Game. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL052616RailRiders_spt_1.jpg Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders slugger Chris Parmelee, right, fist-bumps teammate Ben Gamel at home plate after hitting a three-run homer against Louisville earlier this season. Parmelee’s three-run homer lifted the RailRiders to a 3-1 victory over El Paso on Tuesday in the Triple-A Championship Game.

Times Leader