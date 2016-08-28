New York wins Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Ryan Harlost led Endwell, New York, to the Little League World Series title, striking out eight and limiting South Korea to five hits in six innings in a 2-1 victory Sunday.

Endwell became the first U.S. winner since Huntington Beach, California, in 2011, and gave New York its first championship since 1964.

Conner Rush had the New York team’s only RBI to give Endwell a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in the bottom of the fourth. Harlost (2-0) scored the deciding run on a passed ball a batter later.

Junho Jeong (1-2) gave up two runs on four hits and struck out nine for South Korea. He threw 3 1/3 innings of no-hit ball before Jude Abbadessa broke through in the fourth.

Yoomin Lee homered for the Asia-Pacific champs from Seoul, but struck out with runners on first and second to end the game.

Endwell, N.Y. celebrates its win over South Korea in the Little League World Series Championship in South Williamsport on Sunday. Gene J. Puskar | AP photo