Breaking down Penn State’s opening depth chart for 2016

Yes, it’s still a young team. By one metric — number of seniors — Penn State is one of the youngest in the country. The Nittany Lions’ 12 seniors are the second fewest behind Kentucky among teams in major conferences.

But for a change, Penn State’s season-opening depth chart, which was released Tuesday, actually showcases some depth.

The Lions are able to throw together a three-deep at many positions now, most notably along the defensive line.

Heading into Saturday’s 2016 debut against Kent State, the Lions list 65 players between offense, defense and special teams, with 36 of them at sophomore or freshman eligibility.

“The fact that we have three senior captains (Brandon Bell, Brian Gaia and Von Walker), they’re really going to step up into that role,” coach James Franklin said at his weekly press conference. “I think it’s going to be significant and I think it’s going to be more on their plate than maybe most programs that have bigger senior classes.”

The big reveal came last week with sophomore Trace McSorley officially installed as the starting quarterback. Beyond him, the Lions have eight new full-time starters in wideout Saeed Blacknall; guard Ryan Bates; defensive linemen Evan Schwan, Parker Cothren and Kevin Givens; cornerback John Reid; safety Malik Golden and punter Blake Gillikin.

Golden has stepped in as a starter in the past because of injury. Likewise, guard Derek Dowrey has seen plenty of reps in the recent carousel on the offensive line.

As expected, Jason Cabinda will remain the starting middle linebacker with Nyeem Wartman-White manning the weakside spot he started at in 2014.

Line up

After shuffling some guys around at the start of camp, Penn State has settled into a starting offensive line of Brendan Mahon, Bates, Gaia, Dowrey and Andrew Nelson, from left to right.

Now at left tackle, Mahon has appeared in every spot up front except center and would seem to have found a home headed into his junior season.

“Brendan has done a nice job,” Franklin said. “He’s really, really been focused — really in all areas of his life. He’s matured so much since the time we arrived. I’m very, very proud of him and he had a great camp. He’s a guy that has the flexibility to play tackle or guard. Kind of always looked at him that way. He saw all the competition that we were having at the tackle position and felt like he could help them.

“With that opportunity, he’s run with it and really done a nice job for us. … Mahon has really earned everybody’s respect.”

One of the big issues with the line the past two years was that there were few second-teamers who could push for a starting job. The new freshman class has changed that.

Three of the four signees have a chance to play this season, with Franklin planning to work Lake-Lehman’s Connor McGovern into the mix as soon as this weekend. McGovern is listed at second-team right guard with fellow rookie Michal Menet the top backup at left guard. Will Fries is at left tackle behind Mahon and Paris Palmer.

“Those guys have done a great job for us,” Franklin said. “Physically, they are ready to play. Mentally, they are catching up day by day.

“Will Fries is a guy who has done some good things in a short period of time on campus and earned a lot of people’s respect. Connor McGovern had a little bit of a head start being here for spring ball. And Michal Menet is another guy that’s done some really nice things and has been able to get a lot of reps with our guys and our (starting) unit in practice.”

Freshman watch

Franklin reiterated what he said a week ago — he plans to play true freshmen McGovern, Gillikin and Miles Sanders right away. Sanders, rated by some services as the top running back recruit in the nation, is listed fourth on the depth chart. But then again, Saquon Barkley was listed fourth there last August, so that only means so much.

Beyond that, Franklin listed Menet, Fries, defensive end Shane Simmons and linebacker Cameron Brown in the “yellow” category, indicating that they might end up playing this season.

Bowers out for 2016

Tight end Nick Bowers will have to wait another year to make his college debut.

The redshirt freshman hadn’t been spotted at practices as training camp rolled along and Franklin confirmed Tuesday that he would miss the entire season.

Franklin did not offer any specifics, though in the past he has saved these types of announcements for season-ending injuries.

“Obviously we’re going to miss him,” Franklin said. “He’s a great teammate. I think he has a very, very bright future here at Penn State. Had a great offseason. So we’re going to miss him. But yeah, it’s next man up.”

Were he available, Bowers likely would have been the top backup to Mike Gesicki. As it is, the Lions have walk-on Tom Pancoast listed second and redshirt freshman Jonathan Holland third.

Work left to do

Bowers was one of 10 scholarship players, excluding true freshmen, to not appear on the opening depth chart. The others were OL Noah Beh, OL Brendan Brosnan, DL Curtis Cothran, OL Steven Gonzalez, OL Sterling Jenkins, DB Jarvis Miller, DB Ayron Monroe and DB John Petrishen.

That list is typically made up of a mix of undisclosed injuries and younger guys who still have work to do.

The most notable name is Beh’s. The Scranton Prep grad came out of the spring as a strong candidate to start at tackle but by the end of camp was working with the scout team.

“Noah has been a part of that conversation during all of camp,” Franklin said. “Noah has really shown some nice things and made some dramatic improvement from last season, but there are still some areas that he needs to work on. Those areas have been communicated clearly to Noah, and he’s a guy that we still feel like has a bright future here at Penn State.

“But there’s just some areas that he needs to continue to invest in to help him have the type of role that he wants for us on our offensive line.”

Penn State has gradually been able to restock the shelves under coach James Franklin (right) headed into Saturday’s opener against Kent State. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_AP463073920736201683015033192-1.jpg Penn State has gradually been able to restock the shelves under coach James Franklin (right) headed into Saturday’s opener against Kent State. Abby Drey | AP photo, Centre Daily Times

By Derek Levarse [email protected]

UP NEXT Kent State at Penn State 3:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN