Penn State to honor Joe Paterno’s 50th anniversary

Penn State is planning to acknowledge the 50th anniversary of Joe Paterno’s first game as head coach during the Sept. 17 game against Temple.

The news came with the release of the team’s promotional schedule for 2016 home games on Thursday. More will be announced in the days leading up to the game.

Though no details are available yet, the announcement is notable in that Penn State has been wary of recognizing the late Paterno in an official capacity in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. The university removed the statue of Paterno from the Beaver Stadium grounds in July 2012, just a day before the NCAA imposed severe sanctions on the program.

Individuals such as Franklin and Bill O’Brien often brought up Paterno in formal and informal situations. But on game days, for example, the only trace of Paterno is in brief clips as part of a pregame video that also features O’Brien and Rip Engle.

Football lettermen are planning to hold a reunion in honor of the former coach along with the Paterno family on Sept. 16 at Medlar Field — the baseball stadium across the street from Beaver Stadium. The event is private and not affiliated with the university.

Penn State has had a difficult path to walk over the past five years, trying to move on from the devastating Sandusky scandal while debating on how and when to acknowledge Paterno.

“No matter what position as leadership you take on the continuum, there are others that are going to criticize,” athletic director Sandy Barbour told the Associated Press. “Those that think that Penn State’s not been stood up for enough. There are those that think Coach Paterno has not been stood up for enough. There are those that think Coach Paterno has been stood up for too much. It’s all along the continuum.

“For leadership, really for anybody, that’s a challenge.”

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2011 file photo, Penn State head coach Joe Paterno watches warmups before an NCAA college football game against Purdue in State College, Pa. Already major college footballs winningest coach, there arent many milestones left for Paterno. Well, heres one. Beat Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill., and he gets his 408th win to tie Grambling States Eddie Robinson for the record among Division I coaches. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_paterno-finale.jpg FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2011 file photo, Penn State head coach Joe Paterno watches warmups before an NCAA college football game against Purdue in State College, Pa. Already major college footballs winningest coach, there arent many milestones left for Paterno. Well, heres one. Beat Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill., and he gets his 408th win to tie Grambling States Eddie Robinson for the record among Division I coaches. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)