Homeowner living with daughter after Ashley fire

ASHLEY — A one-alarm fire has left one woman displaced on Saturday.

The Ashley Fire Department was dispatched at 8:55 p.m. to 52 Conyngham St., Ashley, across the street from the Ashley-Newtown Little League Park, for a fire in in the upstairs of a bi-level home.

Stephanie Boback, the homeowner’s daughter, said that her mother, Sandra, is the only one who lives in the house. Her father is in an assisted living facility.

According to Ashley Fire Chief Joe McGlynn, Sandra wasn’t home at the time of the fire, as she had been out of the home since around noon.

Stephanie said the family has been in the home for over 30 years.

McGlynn said a state fire marshal will be on scene tomorrow to investigate but he believes the fire was not suspicious. Smoke and water damage was contained to the second level of the home.

“It was a good stop,” McGlynn said.

Ashley, Hanover Township, Sugar Notch fire departments, Kingston’s Rapid Intervention Team as well as Medic 9 were on the scene.

Stephanie said Sandra was will be able to live with her while the home is repaired.

“It’s salvageable with some work,” McGlynn said.

Onlookers at the scene said the scene could be smelled several streets over.

Fire crews assess the situation at 52 Conyngham St., Ashley, after a fire damaged the upper level of a by-level home. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_14191852_10157403709060652_2126507024_o-1.jpg Fire crews assess the situation at 52 Conyngham St., Ashley, after a fire damaged the upper level of a by-level home. Melanie Mizenko | Times Leader

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]