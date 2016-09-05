Cesar Puello hits 10th-inning game winner for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

MOOSIC — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders matched a program record for wins in their regular season finale, unsurprisingly, in a fitting fashion.

Cesar Puello hit a game-winning, bases-loaded single to the center-field warning track in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday afternoon to give the RailRiders a 4-3 victory over the Syracuse Chiefs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre claimed its seventh straight win to wrap up the season.

“The last few games we did it, it was very special because it’s the end of the year,” SWB coach Al Pedrique said. “Everyone is tired. We’ve been thinking about the playoff for a week now.”

The International League North Division champions advance to face Northeast Extension rival Lehigh Valley IronPigs in the Governors’ Cup Divisional Series.

The RailRiders open the five-game series in Allentown Wednesday and Thursday. SWB hosts Game 3 Friday at 6:35 p.m. If necessary, PNC Field will be the site of the final two games of the series on Saturday and Sunday at 6:35 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

The RailRiders’ 91st win of the season matches the 2002 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons’ franchise record. They are the first IL team since that Red Barons team to reach 91 wins. Because a canceled game reduced the schedule to 143 games, the RailRiders set a new-best .636 winning percentage – the IL’s top mark since the 2001 Buffalo Bisons.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre became the first IL team with a sub-3.00 ERA in 35 years. The pitching staff allowed three earned runs Monday to finish with a combined ERA of 2.98 – the lowest since the 1980 Columbia Clippers’ benchmark of 2.92.

“It says a lot about the chemistry and makeup of this team,” Pedrique said. “We had players move throughout the year. The guys that stay here, everybody in that room contribute. It seems like every night we have a different hero.”

Puello hit the walk-off single off a laboring Austin Voth, who threw 111 pitches of relief. With a deserted bullpen to his back, Voth came out for his seventh inning and walked three batters.

He gave a free pass to Cito Culver, and Mason Williams tapped a well-placed bunt down the third base line to advance Culver to second. After a one-out intentional walk to Donovan Solano, Jonathan Diaz walked on four pitches to set up Puello’s blast to the center-field wall.

“Coach talked to me and said that I will get the base hit, I will win the game,” Puello said. “So I stayed positive. I stayed with that faith he put on me, and I hit it strong.”

Clint Frazier hit a home run into the Syracuse bullpen. In the first inning, he homered to Syracuse’s bullpen on his first at-bat and second pitch since coming off the 7-day disabled list for a right hamstring sprain.

Syracuse trudged off the field to wrap the year in last place. Dating back to June 27, the RailRiders have won their last 10 games against the Chiefs, outscoring them by a 59-20 margin.

Solano, the lone RailRider with a multi-hit game, batted 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles. He finished his season with an IL-leading 163 hits.

J.R. Graham earned the win with two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a perfect 2 2/3 innings. Starting pitcher Richard Bleier allowed three earned runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Puello also made a potential game-saving play defensively in the eighth inning. He took extra bases away from Matt Skole when he crashed into the right field video board.

Trailing 3-1 in the seventh, the RailRiders played two unearned runs on a Kyle Higashioka double and a Culver grounder down the first base line to tie the game. Prior to the inning, starter Joe Ross and Voth retired 17 straight batters.

RailRiders 4, Syracuse 3

(10 inn.)

Chiefs`AB`R`H`BI

Difo ss`5`0`1`0

den Dekker rf`5`0`0`0

Soto 1b`5`1`3`0

Skole dh`5`0`0`0

Martinson 3b`5`2`2`0

Collier cf`3`0`1`0

JSolano c`3`0`2`3

Bostick 2b`3`0`0`0

Lozada lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`37`3`9`3

RailRiders`AB`R`H`BI

Williams cf`4`0`0`0

Frazier dh`5`1`1`1

DSolano 3b`4`0`2`0

Parmelee 1b`3`0`1`0

Diaz pr-ss`0`0`0`0

Puello rf`5`0`1`1

Cave lf`4`1`0`0

Higashioka c`4`1`1`1

Rosario`3`0`0`0

Culver ss-1b`3`1`1`1

Totals`35`4`7`4

Syracuse`000`000`0`—`0

RailRiders`000`000`0`—`0

2B — DSolano 2 (33), Higashioka (9); HR — Frazier (3) SAC — Lozada, JSolano, Williams. GIDP — Puello. E — Difo (1).

Team RISP — SYR 2-for-10, SWB 3-for-8. Team LOB — SYR 8, SWB 8.

Chiefs`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ross`3`3`1`1`0`2

Voth (L, 7-9)`6.2`4`3`1`5`7

RailRiders`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bleier`5.2`6`3`3`2`2

Gallegos`2.1`0`0`0`0`3

Graham (W, 2-2)`2`3`0`0`0`3

WP — Graham.

Umpires — H: Paul Clemons, 1: Ben May, 3: Alex Tosi. Weather: 77, sunny. First pitch: 12:05 p.m. T: 2:49. A: 7,134.

POSTSEASON SCHEDULE RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley Wednesday Game 1: SWB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Thursday Game 2: SWB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Friday Game 3: Lehigh Valley at SWB, 6:35 p.m Saturday Game 4*: Lehigh Valley at SWB, 6:35 p.m. Sunday Game 5*: Lehig Valley at SWB, 1:05 p.m. *if necessary