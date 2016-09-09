Bad blood? Not quite yet for Penn State, Pitt

PITTSBURGH — The game has a name now. And a logo. And a corporate sponsor.

It has never needed any of those things before. But it’s 2016 and there’s money to be made. So Saturday’s showdown between Penn State and Pitt is now dubbed the Keystone Classic.

A natural gas company has its name attached as well, brought aboard by marketers from both schools to include “various branding, social media, activation and community assets,” according to a press release.

There will be merchandise available.

In many ways, this is fitting. As people from Penn State and Pitt spent the week debating the definition of the word “rivalry,” there’s no doubt that things aren’t as they used to be.

As James Franklin pointed out, with a span of 16 years in between games in the series, there’s not much of an emotional attachment there for the players.

“You have to remember that our players were either 2, 3, or 4 years old the last time this game was played,” the Penn State coach said. “So I think (the excitement) for fans and alumni, I get it. But our players, they don’t remember this game. They don’t remember this game being played.”

At least not yet.

Odds are that it won’t take long for the Nittany Lions and Panthers to rediscover some of that old animosity, especially as it rains down at Heinz Field. It will come from a sold-out crowd of fans from both sides, many of whom purchased season tickets just to attend the game.

Take a former player’s word for it.

“Even though I was an Ohio guy, I found out pretty quickly how important that game was,” said Todd Blackledge, the Penn State quarterback turned ESPN analyst, before the season.

“To me, one of the greatest things about college football — and the thing that sets it apart from the NFL — is rivalries. When I was at Penn State, the Pitt-Penn State game was as good a rivalry game as there was in college football. … It was a great rivalry to be a part of. I wish that they played every year.”

THREE AND OUT

The waiting game

For now, Blackledge will have to settle for these brief reunions. This will be the first year of a four-game series, one that will end with the 100th meeting in 2019 before likely disappearing for another decade or two.

With the Big Ten expanding to nine conference games and a need for at least seven home games every year for financial reasons, Penn State has elected to go with shorter deals with West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Auburn over the next decade.

“That’s for athletic administrators and school administrators to figure out,” said Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, a Pittsburgh native who went 3-1 with the Lions against the Panthers as a player. “As a coach, I’m excited we have an opportunity to play in this game this year. It’s exciting. The hoopla and fanfare, social media and tweets and messages, it creates a great environment for our kids.

“When I played forever ago, we had that opportunity. So it’s an exciting week. Our guys are feeling the excitement, they’re feeling that there’s a little something different in the air. We just can’t wait to get to Saturday.”

Stars of the show

If there was one thing both sides could agree on this week, it was that these two running backs aren’t half bad.

It may not exactly be John Cappelletti vs. Tony Dorsett circa 1973, but Saquon Barkley and James Conner will have the full attention of the defenses, if not everyone in the stands.

“Saquon Barkley is maybe the best tailback in the country,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “I don’t look at them all, but he is a great tailback and he is a guy that will be a priority to stop.”

Conner has earned nationwide notoriety for returning to the field last week after overcoming Hodgkin lymphoma as well as a major knee injury in 2015. Prior to that, he was the ACC Player of the Year on offense.

“What a great story for college football, what a great story for the University of Pittsburgh,” Franklin said. “And I think it’s a credit for the type of young man he is. … Tremendous young man, tremendous example of college athletics and his passion for the game and his passion for his university.”

Play nice

The coaches will aim to keep their players in line. The administrators are trying to do the same with their fans.

Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and Penn State President Eric Barron co-signed a letter that appeared on Pitt’s website this week, asking their alumni and supporters — politely — not to be jerks.

“On game day, we hope to represent the finest qualities of Pitt, Penn State and all of Pennsylvania,” the letter reads. “…Let’s showcase the best versions of ourselves to help support our respective teams. We look to everyone to make wise choices and enjoy the game responsibly.”

PSU GAMEDAY Penn State at Pitt Noon, Saturday Heinz Field TV: ESPN Line: Pitt by 4.5