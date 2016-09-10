Report card: Grading the Nittany Lions at Pitt

PITTSBURGH — It was the most points ever scored by Pitt against Penn State. Surprisingly the game still remained interesting down to the final minutes.

Not that it will give Penn State much consolation as the Nittany Lions lick their wounds from a 42-39 loss that ended up much more exciting than it had a right to be.

Here’s a quick glance.

QUARTERBACK

Trace McSorley took some more hard hits, including a blindside sack for a fumble for the second straight week. Stayed upright enough to throw for 332 yards and a score. But his poor decision at the end of the game is what people will remember. Grade: B-

RUNNING BACK

Saquon Barkley did what he could when there wasn’t a defensive lineman, a linebacker or both in the backfield at the handoff. And, oh yeah, he scored five touchdowns, with one coming through the air on a nice wheel route. Grade: A

RECEIVER

PSU didn’t have time to go deep early, so most of the completions were out to the flat. But things opened up, highlighted by a remarkable one-handed grab by DeAndre Thompkins. DaeSean Hamilton’s drop was very, very costly. Grade: B

OFFENSIVE LINE

That looked familiar. Things undeniably improved in the second half, but the Lions fell into a huge hole early because they had trouble in particular with handling Ejuan Price, who forced two fumbles. Gameplan had to adjust accordingly. Grade: D

DEFENSIVE LINE

Evan Schwan came out early and Kevin Givens was lost in the first half as the Lions got manhandled up front for much of the game. Big holes for James Conner and multiple rushers. Torrence Brown showed flashes in Schwan’s place. Grade: D

LINEBACKERS

One of the thinnest units on the squad didn’t have Jason Cabinda (hand/wrist) from the start. Manny Bowen played the whole way and Brandon Bell played through injury. The patchwork group had problems with Pitt’s power game. Grade: C

SECONDARY

Pitt barely needed to throw in this game but was able to spring some guys open on misdirection plays. Worst issue, once again, was missed tackles. Grade: B

SPECIAL TEAMS

Just when it looked like the Lions were turning the corner here, their momentum was completely blown apart by a short kickoff that led to an 84-yard return. Punt returner John Reid and punter Blake Gillikin, however, are huge upgrades. Grade: C

Pittsburgh defensive back Avonte Maddox (14) breaks up a pass intended for Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Pass interference was called on Maddox. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AP16254662575702.jpg Pittsburgh defensive back Avonte Maddox (14) breaks up a pass intended for Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Pass interference was called on Maddox. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By Derek Levarse [email protected]