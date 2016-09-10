Northeast Pennsylvania Bonsai Society holds open house

PITTSTON — As Sue Lauer was making her way around the Midway Garden Center in Pittston, she recalled her first experience with bonsai plants.

“We got into it because my husband had an interest,” she said. “We saw our first one at Disney in 1985.”

By 1988, the Northeast Pennsylvania Bonsai Society was born.

The society held its 26th annual open house at the garden center Saturday, with almost 130 different types of bonsai plants attracting people to the site throughout the day.

Lauer is both society’s president and owner of the garden center. She said the group holds various demonstrations, workshops and trips throughout the year, as well as hosting guest speakers to talk about the art of bonsai.

Originating over a thousand years ago, bonsai is an art form of miniaturizing and visually aging tress and plants that dates back to the Chinese Empire. The trend later traveled throughout Asia and Europe, earning its name before landing in North America in the 1960s.

“Bonsai is taking younger trees and making them look older,” said society member and Shavertown resident Bob Gruner.

He and Lauer explained that bonsai plants are regular plants — taken from the wild, a nursery or from seed — that are cared for in such a way that over time it stunts their growth. Many different factors go into bonsai, including how the plant is potted, watered and pruned.

Almost any kind of plant can be transformed into a bonsai, although caring for the plant depends on its personal type — much like general gardening.

“You have to give the plant what the plant wants,” Lauer said.

The society accepts anyone that has a general interest in the art. The group can help teach beginners and assist them in choosing their first plant and what will work best for their personal environment.

“We fit the plant to the person,” Lauer said, adding that someone who works in an office will do best with a plant that can survive without a lot of natural sunlight.

Gruner said that he thinks bonsai is similar to painting, adding that both can take years until they’re “complete”.

Outside, society member and longtime bonsai lover Carl Achhammer walked around the exhibit, speaking with other members and assisting interested patrons.

Achhammer said he has been growing the plants for nearly 20 years. Recently, he has taken the art of growing into the classroom, teaching a bonsai class at Misericordia University in Dallas Township.

Bonsai tree enthusiast Stephanie Makowski, of Dunmore, checks out the varieties of trees available at the Midway Garden Center during the Northeast Pennsylvania Bonsai Society open house in Pittston on Saturday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091116Bonsai2.jpg Bonsai tree enthusiast Stephanie Makowski, of Dunmore, checks out the varieties of trees available at the Midway Garden Center during the Northeast Pennsylvania Bonsai Society open house in Pittston on Saturday. Sean McKeag A bonsai tree is watered at the Midway Garden Center on Saturday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091116Bonsai3.jpg A bonsai tree is watered at the Midway Garden Center on Saturday. Sean McKeag Northeast Pennsylvania Bonsai Society member Carl Achhammer clips his Norway spruce at Midway Garden Center in Pittston on Saturday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091116Bonsai1.jpg Northeast Pennsylvania Bonsai Society member Carl Achhammer clips his Norway spruce at Midway Garden Center in Pittston on Saturday. Sean McKeag

By Marcella Kester For Times Leader

More information Membership for the Northeast Pennsylvania Bonsai Society costs $20 per year for individuals or $30 for a family. Meetings are held the last Wednesday of every month at the Midway Garden Center. More information about bonsai plants and the society can be found online at www.nepabonsai.com.