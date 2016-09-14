RailRiders walk off with 2-1 win over Gwinnett to even Governors’ Cup Championship

MOOSIC — Losing leadoff hitter Mason Williams to New York mere hours before Wednesday’s second game of the International League Governors’ Cup final, the RailRiders needed someone to step up.

Williams, who was summoned to the Yankees to replace an injured Aaron Judge, was arguably the most valuable asset for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during a 10-game winning streak that lasted for more than two weeks and ended in the first game of the championship series.

Turns out the RailRiders didn’t need any offensive heroes at all.

Gwinnett pitchers walked four men and hit a batter without recording an out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the RailRiders scored twice in the final frame without a hit to defeated the G-Braves 2-1 at PNC Field.

The odd victory evened the best-of-five series at one game apiece as the series heads to Georgia for the final three games to decide the International League title.

The RailRiders had just one hit in the entire game — and that was a pinch-hit, softly-lined double by Cito Culver with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning.

“For the first time in this series it’s a W. I think everyone here doesn’t care how,” said Donovan Solano, who drew three walks in the game. “We got a W and did nothing.”

In the ninth, Bradley Roney couldn’t find the strike zone, walking Solano and Chris Parmelee before hitting Kyle Higashioka with a pitch to load the bases. Roney threw 11 pitches with nine being balls and was lifted after the hit batsmen.

Maikel Cleto, who was unhittable in Game 1 of the series, walked Jake Cave on four pitches to tie the game at 1-1. Pete Kozma then walked on five pitches to score the second run and end the game.

“If the pitcher doesn’t throw strikes you can’t swing,” Solano said. “We needed to see this pitcher throw strikes. If he throws a strike OK, you can get ready for something. but ‘Hey stay over there, don’t swing.’ How we won, for me, I don’t care.”

The RailRiders faced Gwinnett’s starter Chris Ellis, the Braves No. 13 prospect according to Baseball America, twice this season prior to Wednesday night. In those outings, they scored 13 earned run in four innings and hit .579 (11 for 19) against the righty.

In six innings on Wednesday, the RailRiders couldn’t get anything except four walks off the 23-year-old and didn’t get a runner past first base.

“I think that three days off for us (in between the two series) maybe has our timing off a little bit,” Solano said. “But we’ll see in the three games over there if we can win this series.”

RailRiders starter Phil Coke cruised through the first three innings, retiring all nine batters and the first 11 he faced — with six of those outs coming via strikeout.

The first hit of the game for either team came in the top of the fourth inning when former RailRiders infielder Ronnier Mustelier hit a soft single to the right side of the infield that he beat out.

The next batter, Sean Kazmar Jr., who has been the Braves most productive hitter this postseason, hit a bloop double to right field to score Mustelier and give Gwinnett a 1-0 lead. A 10-pitch at bat by another former RailRider, Reid Brignac, occurred right before Mustelier’s hit to set up Gwinnett’s two consecutive hits.

Other than that inning, Coke was nearly perfect. The lefty retired the Braves in order in six innings and struck out nine in a follow-up start, after tossing seven shutout innings in last week’s win against Lehigh Valley in that first-round series sweep. He retired 13 batters in a row after Kazmar’s double before a Rio Ruiz double with one out in the eighth prompted RailRiders manager Al Pedrique to take Coke out.

“It was the same gameplan as last time,” Coke said. “Nothing predictable and just do the thing. Just gotta do the thing, man. And we did.”

Gwinnett flashed the leather all night to help keep the RailRiders off the scoreboard in the first eight innings. The most impressive play was in the sixth inning when right fielder Mel Rojas Jr. robbed Chris Parmelee of what would have been a go-ahead two-run homer. Rojas Jr. leaped at the wall and caught the fly ball with his glove over the wall for the last out of the frame.

“When he hit it, everybody thought that ball was going to be gone,” Pedrique said. “Once he made the play, the dugout was very quiet and (hitting coach) Tom Phelps told the guys ‘Hey go out there, play defense and anything can happen.’”

Governors’ Cup Final

RailRiders 2, Braves 1

(Best-of-5 series tied 1-1)

Gwinnett`AB`R`H`BI

Bonifacio cf`4`0`0`0

Brignac ss`4`0`0`0

Mustelier lf`4`1`1`0

Kazmar Jr. 2b`3`0`1`1

Rojas Jr. rf`3`0`0`0

Moore 1b`3`0`0`0

Kubitza 1b`0`0`0`0

Ruiz 3b`3`0`1`0

Tuiasosopo dh` 3`0`0`0

Schlehuber c` 3`0`0`0

Totals`30`1`3`1

RailRiders `AB`R`H`BI

Payton lf`4`0`0`0

Frazier rf` 4`0`0`0

Solano 3b`1`1`0`0

Parmelee 1b`3`0`0`0

Puello pr`0`1`0`0

Higashioka c`2`0`0`0

Cave cf`2`0`0`1

Kozma ss`2`0`0`1

Rosario dh`3`0`0`0

Diaz 2b`2`0`0`0

Culver ph/2b`1`0`1`0

Totals`24`2`1`2

Gwinnett`000`100`000` — `1

RailRiders`000`000`002`—`2

E — Frazier (1). LOB — RailRiders 8; Braves 2. DP — RailRiders 0, Braves 1. 2B — Kazmar (2), Ruiz (1), Culver (1).

Braves`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ellis `6.0`0`0`0`4`5

Youngnr (H)`2.0`1`0`0`1`1

Roney (L)`0.0`0`2`2`2`0

Cleto (BS) `0.0`0`0`0`2`0

RailRiders `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Coke` 7.1`3`1`1`0`9

Gallegos (W) `1.2`0`0`0`0`2

Roney pitched to 3 batters in the ninth

Cleto pitched to 2 batters in the ninth

HBP — Higashioka (by Roney)

Umpires — HP: Joe Born. 1B: Max Guyll. 2B: Derek Mollica. 3B: Ben May.

T — 2:39. Att. — 1,727

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders starter Phil Coke goes through his windup on a pitch against Gwinnett in Game 2 of the Governors’ Cup Championship Series at PNC Field in Moosic on Wednesday night. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RailRiders-Gwinnett_1.jpg Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders starter Phil Coke goes through his windup on a pitch against Gwinnett in Game 2 of the Governors’ Cup Championship Series at PNC Field in Moosic on Wednesday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader RailRiders second baseman Jonathan Diaz knocks down the ball to limit Gwinnett to a single in Game 2 of the Governors’ Cup Championship Series at PNC Field in Moosic on Wednesday night. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RailRiders-Gwinnett_2.jpg RailRiders second baseman Jonathan Diaz knocks down the ball to limit Gwinnett to a single in Game 2 of the Governors’ Cup Championship Series at PNC Field in Moosic on Wednesday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader RailRiders right fielder Clint Frazier tries to beat the throw to first against Gwinnett in Game 2 of the Governors’ Cup Championship Series at PNC Field in Moosic on Wednesday night. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RailRiders-Gwinnett_3.jpg RailRiders right fielder Clint Frazier tries to beat the throw to first against Gwinnett in Game 2 of the Governors’ Cup Championship Series at PNC Field in Moosic on Wednesday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader RailRiders center fielder Jake Cave takes a cut as Gwinnett catcher Braeden Schlehuber handles the ball in Game 2 of the Governors’ Cup Championship Series at PNC Field in Moosic on Wednesday night. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RailRiders-Gwinnett_4.jpg RailRiders center fielder Jake Cave takes a cut as Gwinnett catcher Braeden Schlehuber handles the ball in Game 2 of the Governors’ Cup Championship Series at PNC Field in Moosic on Wednesday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

One hit, one win for RailRiders

By Dave Rosengrant For Times Leader

UP NEXT What: Governors’ Cup Final Game 3 When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Ga. Probable Pitchers: RailRiders RHP Brady Lail (0-0, 2.25) vs. Gwinnett RHP Tyrell Jenkins (0-0, 3.60) On Deck: The rest of the series will be played in Georgia on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if necessary. On Radio: All RailRiders games can be heard live on The Game Radio Network (100.7-FM, 106.7-FM, 1340-AM, 1400-AM, 1440-AM) with John Sadak and Darren Headrick.