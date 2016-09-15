Penn State: Paterno’s 50th anniversary Saturday will focus on his players

In what will be the university’s first public honoring of Joe Paterno in four years, Penn State “will focus on the commitment he had to student-athletes and academics” while recognizing the 50th anniversary of his first game as head coach on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions play Temple at noon Saturday at Beaver Stadium and members of the 1966 team will be in attendance, including co-captains Mike Irwin and John Runnells, who will participate in the coin toss.

On Thursday, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour gave the first details of the event, which was first announced two weeks ago as part of the school’s promotional calendar for 2016 home games.

“Coach Paterno wanted academic success not only for his players but also for every student who came through Penn State,” Barbour said in a statement. “Together with his wife, Sue, they helped countless students become leaders and earn a Penn State diploma.

“Our plans are consistent with the wishes of the Paterno family as well, with a focus on the players and their accomplishments at Penn State and beyond.”

Film from the Lions’ Sept. 17, 1966, win over Maryland will also be shown during the afternoon.

A separate event not affiliated with the university will be held Friday evening as the Paterno family and former Penn State lettermen will hold a reunion at Medlar Field, the baseball stadium adjacent to Beaver Stadium.

That gathering will also serve as a fundraiser for a scholarship for Penn State athletes to attend graduate school.

“While we are pleased they have acknowledged Joe’s contributions, we communicated to the administration that we would like the focus for (Saturday’s) event to remain on the players,” Sue Paterno said in a statement.

“The university has confirmed that this is their plan, and we commend them for their approach.”

Penn State announced that Saturday’s recognition of Joe Paterno’s 50th anniversary as head coach would focus on the players of his 1966 team, such as Bill Lenkaitis (center), who died last month. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AP_16242495042045201691515435240-2.jpg Penn State announced that Saturday’s recognition of Joe Paterno’s 50th anniversary as head coach would focus on the players of his 1966 team, such as Bill Lenkaitis (center), who died last month. John Duricka | AP file photo

By Derek Levarse [email protected]