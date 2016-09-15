Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders top Gwinnett Braves, 3-0, to take 2-1 series lead

The RailRiders haven’t lost in Georgia in four games this season.

No reason to start now.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won its fifth straight game in Lawrenceville on Thursday night in Game 3 of the Governors’ Cup Championship Series, 3-0 to take a 2-1 series lead in the International League finale. Now, the team needs just one more victory at Coolray Field in the last two to claim the franchise’s second league title and first since 2008.

Brady Lail didn’t allow a run pitching into the seventh inning allowing just three hits and Pete Kozma had two hits including a solo homer to lead the RailRiders to the road victory.

Lail, who went 6 1/3 scoreless innings giving up just three hits and striking out five without allowing a walk, pitched into the seventh inning for just the second time in his last eight starts. He entered the start allowing 33 runs in his last eight outings, but regained his form from earlier in the season when he threw a quality start in five of his first seven Triple-A starts of his career.

The only mild trouble the right-hander got in came in the fifth inning when former RailRider Reid Brignac led off with a double. But Lail got a strikeout and a pair of groundouts to get out of the inning without any damage.

After hitting Sean Kazmar with a pitch with one out in the seventh, he was lifted for Dietrich Enns, who got in trouble in the eighth allowing two hits to start the inning. But he got the next two batters before J.R. Graham got the last four outs for the save.

A night after taking advantage of the wildness by Gwinnett pitchers for a walk-off win without getting a hit, the RailRiders used a similar method in the first inning. Mark Payton walked to start the game. After one out was recorded, Donovan Solano (2 for 3) was hit by a pitch for the first of two times on the night. An RBI-single by Chris Parmelee (1 for 3), and a broken-bat base hit by Kyle Higashioka (1 for 3) gave the RailRiders a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

SWB tacked on a run immediately in the second.

In the second inning, Kozma – who drew the game-winning bases-loaded walk on Wednesday night – clubbed a solo shot to lead off the frame and give the RailRiders a 3-0 advantage. Kozma (2 for 4), who had just one hit in the three-game sweep over Lehigh Valley last week, has five hits in the last three games against the G-Braves.

Notes: The RailRiders improved to 76-2 this year when leading after eight innings. They also combined to pitch a shutout for the 25th time in 2016. … Game 4 of the series is Friday night at 7:05 at Coolray Field with RailRiders lefty Daniel Camarena (0-1, 6.00 regular season) set to face a TBA pitcher for Gwinnett. …A win for SWB on Friday advances the team to the Triple-A Championship Game on Sept. 20 at AutoZone Park in Memphis against the Pacific Coast League. El Paso held a 2-0 lead in that series over Oklahoma City entering Thursday. …The RailRiders have won 24 of 30 games played at Coolray Field since the affiliate moved to Gwinnett in 2009.

Governors’ Cup Final

Game 3

RailRiders 3, Braves 0

(RailRiders lead best of five series 2-1)

RailRiders `AB`R`H`BI

Payton lf`4`1`0`0

Frazier rf` 5`0`1`0

Solano 3b`3`1`2`0

Parmelee 1b`3`0`1`1

Higashioka c`3`0`1`1

Cave cf`4`0`0`0

Puello dh`4`0`0`0

Kozma ss`4`1`2`1

Culver ph/2b`4`0`0`0

Totals`34`3`7`3

Gwinnett`AB`R`H`BI

Bonifacio cf`4`0`0`0

Rojas Jr rf`4`0`2`0

Mustelier lf`4`0`0`0

Ruiz 3b`4`0`0`0

Kazmar 2b`3`0`0`0

Brignac ss`3`0`1`0

Moore dh`3`0`0`0

Kubitza 1b`3`0`1`0

Schlehuber c` 3`0`1`0

Totals`31`0`5`0

RailRiders`210`000`000`—`3

Gwinnett`000`000`000` — `0

LOB: RailRiders 10; Braves 7. DP: RailRiders 1, Braves 1. 2B: Brignac (2), Solano (4). HR: Kozma (1). PB: Schlehuber (1).

RailRiders `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lail (W, 1-0)` 6.1`3`0`0`0`5

Enns (H, 1) `1.1`2`0`0`0`3

Graham (S, 1) ` 1.1`0`0`0`1`2

Braves`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Jenkins (L, 0-1)`5.0`4`3`3`4`6

Janas `3.0`2`0`0`0`1

Moran `1.0`1`0`0`0`1

HBP: Solano (by Jenkins); Solano (by Jenkins); Moore (by Lail); Kazmar (by Lail)

Umpires: HP: Max Guyll. 1B: Derek Mollica. 2B: Ben May. 3B: Joe Born.

T: 2:46. Att: 1,435

By Dave Rosengrant For Times Leader