PSU lettermen gather to honor Joe Paterno

STATE COLLEGE — As Penn State debates how — or if — Joe Paterno should be remembered in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, a group of lettermen gathered just across the street on Friday.

An estimated 500 former players joined the family of the late Paterno at the school’s baseball stadium, Medlar Field. The reunion came on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Paterno’s first game as head coach.

The event was not affiliated with the university, which has said it will acknowledge the occasion on Saturday by honoring the players of Paterno’s 1966 squad.

“This is a night to commemorate 50 great years of Joe Paterno,” said Franco Harris, the Penn State star and Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer. “And to have fellowship with football players — some from Rip Engle days, more from Joe Paterno days and I’m hoping some from Bill O’Brien days and maybe a couple from (James) Franklin days.

“This is for the players. To commemorate our history and what we stand for. The greatness of Penn State, of Penn State football, our program.”

The event was private and not open to the media, though several former players stopped to talk about the night and their former coach.

Among the crowd were former Wyoming Valley greats like Pittston’s Jimmy Cefalo and Nanticoke’s Harry and Lance Hamilton, all of whom played for Paterno.

“It’s about the ‘Grand Experiment,’” Cefalo said, referencing Paterno’s name for the convergence of academics and athletics at the school. “We’re celebrating us, basically. And Joe was the leader of this foreign thought in 1966, that football players could be great students. Here’s living proof of all the guys and the success that they’ve had throughout their lives in a variety of different fields.

“That’s all because of Joe’s teaching. And that’s what we’re celebrating.”

Odds are that the use of Paterno’s name will be kept to a minimum in any official capacity during the Nittany Lions’ game against Temple on Saturday. In the four-plus years that have passed since Jerry Sandusky was arrested, Paterno has become a lightning rod for Penn State’s response to allegations of sexual abuse of children by Sandusky, the Lions’ former defensive coordinator, who was ultimately convicted on dozens of charges.

On Friday, a lone protester stood on a street corner between the two stadiums, holding up signs that read “YOU FORGOT ALREADY” and “SEXUAL ABUSE of Little Boys and Girls is SOUL MURDER” to oncoming traffic.

That perception bothers Harris, who has been one of Paterno’s most outspoken advocates in recent years.

“I have more love and respect for Joe today,” Harris said. “This guy did so much and contributed so much. And then I meet players from all these different years (tonight) and just see how great all these guys are as human beings and it really makes you feel good.

“I feel great about his legacy, what he stands for. But we just have to find a way to get the truth out of the people and let them hear the real story. But it might never happen.”

By Derek Levarse [email protected]