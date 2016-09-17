Lions’ offensive line back in the spotlight against Temple

Just like last week, the message from the coaches to the players is to treat this like any other game.

That’s not as easy for some Penn State players this week. It would be hard for the offensive linemen to completely forget last season’s meeting with Temple.

Ten points scored. Ten sacks allowed. Enough said.

So there’s a bit of a conflict this week for guys like Andrew Nelson, Penn State’s articulate three-year starter at tackle, who played the whole way in that season-opening loss in Philadelphia.

On one hand…

“Even though that was a tough loss last year and although that means a lot to us, we’re gonna prepare the same way we would every other game,” Nelson said. “Each game means a lot to us. People are going to try to blow up certain games as some huge thing. But we’re treating this like we would any other game.”

On the other…

“We went through the week in practice with a chip on our shoulder,” Nelson said. “What happened last year won’t happen this year. So that’s the emotion that goes into it.”

Three of the Nittany Lions’ starters up front in that game are in line to start this time around. Only Nelson, at right tackle, is in the same spot. Brendan Mahon was at left guard and is now at left tackle. Brian Gaia was at right guard and is now at center.

New starting right guard Derek Dowrey appeared in last year’s meeting, but was battling through an injury suffered in training camp. The newcomer is Ryan Bates at left guard.

Paris Palmer, who struggled considerably in his first major college game against the Owls, is a backup this time around.

A repeat performance from the group is unlikely. Not only are the Lions running a completely different offense with a more mobile quarterback, but the Owls are replacing a number of senior defenders, notably linebacker Tyler Matakevich, who had three of those 10 sacks last September.

Pass protection has improved on the whole from last year, but the Lions have still allowed a blindside sack on quarterback Trace McSorley that caused a fumble in each of the first two games. The first was returned for a touchdown and the second set up a touchdown.

“I think they’ve taken strides, I don’t think there’s any doubt about it,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “I think those guys worked real hard in their offseason. I think (new line coach Matt Limegrover) has done a nice job.

“We’re still not where we want to be in terms of being able to impose our will on defensive lines and be really physical. … We need to be more consistent. We need to be more physical. We need to have more of a finisher’s mentality in general.”

THREE AND OUT

We meet again

One reason for optimism for the Lions this week is that Joe Moorhead has faced Temple before.

Penn State’s new offensive coordinator actually pulled off a historic win as the head coach at FCS Fordham, leading the Rams to a 30-29 win over the Owls in 2013.

Moorhead’s offense racked up more than 500 yards against Matt Rhule, the former Penn State walk-on who was then in his first year as Temple’s coach. It was Fordham’s first win over an FBS program in over 40 years.

“Me personally, just as a football guy, I have a ton of respect for Joe Moorhead,” Rhule said this week. “He’s one of the best football coaches, I believe, in the country. And I told him that when he was at Fordham. The things he did there were fantastic.

“They beat us. They beat a lot of people.”

Foxtrot? Mambo?

Franklin is rarely forthcoming about injuries — and the Lions have already had a bunch of them this season, particularly on defense. Last week, he outlined his new strategy for answering questions about banged-up players.

“I’ll talk for one to three minutes,” Franklin said. “I still probably won’t say anything, but I’ll talk with you a little bit different than I’ve done in the past. Instead of just saying no and moving on to the next question, we’ll have a nice dance.”

He employed that literally on Wednesday, miming a little two-step after saying he couldn’t get into specifics about the possibility of linebacker Jason Cabinda playing with a club on his injured hand/wrist.

Franklin did say that defensive tackle Kevin Givens has been in concussion protocol after a scary collision last week with teammate Manny Bowen.

The Owls may have standout tailback Jahad Thomas (dislocated thumb) available for the first time this season, though he was forced out of practice earlier this week to ice his hand after making a catch, according to reports out of Philadelphia.

“We hope we’ll have him,” Rhule said on Philadelphia radio. “He’s a big part of this offense and a lot of things have been designed with him in mind. As soon as we get him back, I think we’ll be much, much more efficient on offense.”

Injuries will likely keep out two other starters on offense in wideout Ventell Bryant and tight end Colin Thompson.

Wardrobe decisions

Saturday’s game will be a “Stripe Out” at Beaver Stadium, with fans asked to wear blue and white in alternating sections of the stadium.

The school has set up the website pennstatestripeout.com where people can enter their section number to see which color to wear.

Penn State debuted the promotion last year against Rutgers to positive feedback and the school is likely to continue having one “Stripe Out” and one “White Out” game each season.

Brian Gaia (72) and the rest of Penn State’s offensive linemen are eager to put last year’s Temple game behind them. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_gaia-OL.jpg Brian Gaia (72) and the rest of Penn State’s offensive linemen are eager to put last year’s Temple game behind them. Joe Hermitt | AP photo, PennLive.com

By Derek Levarse [email protected]

PSU GAMEDAY Temple (1-1) at Penn State (1-1) Noon, Beaver Stadium TV: Big Ten Network Line: PSU by 8.5