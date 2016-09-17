29 hurt in Manhattan explosion that NYC mayor calls ‘intentional act’

NEW YORK (AP) — An apparent explosion in a crowded Chelsea neighborhood of New York City on Saturday night left 26 people with minor injuries, authorities said.

Police spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that the explosion happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on West 23rd Street, which is a major thoroughfare with many restaurants.

He says several people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says there is no reason to think that the explosion in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood had a terrorist connection, but he did call the blast an “intentional act.”

The mayor also said there is no specific connection to a pipe bomb explosion in the New Jersey shore town of Seaside Park earlier Saturday at a charity run. There were no injuries in that incident.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says a total of 29 people were injured in the Chelsea blast. He says one person’s injuries were serious and the rest were minor.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill says officers are investigating a possible second explosive device a few blocks away from the explosion at about 8:30 p.m. on West 23rd Street.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the explosion appears to have come from a construction toolbox in front of a building on West 23rd Street.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation.

The blast happened in front of a residence for the blind. Witnesses say the explosion blew out the windows of businesses in the area.

No detail about the extent of damage was immediately available. A number of New York City subway routes have been affected by the incident.

Chris Gonzalez, visiting from Dallas, was having dinner with friends at a restaurant in the area.

“We felt it, we heard it, the restaurant went real quiet, the 26-year-old Gonzalez said. “It wasn’t like jolting or anything, everyone just went quiet.”

Witnesses say FBI and Homeland Security officials, along with the ATF arson and explosive task force are also at the scene.

The blast came hours after a pipe bomb exploded in Seaside Park shortly before thousands of runners participated in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors. No injuries were reported.

