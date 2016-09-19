Times Leader Athletes of the Week: Dallas’ Alison Francis, Meyers’ Johnny Torres

ALISON FRANCIS
School: Dallas
Year: Freshman
Sport, position: Soccer, forward
Family: Ann Marie, mom; Scott, dad; Andrew, brother.
Last week: Francis started the week with a four-goal performance in Dallas’ 7-0 win over Pittston Area … In a hotly contested WVC matchup against rival Crestwood on Thursday, Francis scored the game-winning goal 36 seconds into overtime to give the Mountaineers the 2-1 victory on the road. … The win improves Dallas to 4-0 and puts them in first place in the WVC Division 1 standings.
What she says: “It’s been really exciting. That I’m doing so well as a freshman and doing so well for my team (is exciting).”
Coach says: “Alison is a great addition to the team this year. She brings a great skill set to the team and her ability to put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis is a real positive for a team that lost some goal scoring talent through graduation last year. She’s really adapted to the level of play in high school very quickly.” — Dallas girls soccer coach, Abe Lewis
Favorite color: Purple
Oreos or Chips Ahoy: Oreos
Favorite song right now: “
Favorite sports team: Penn State, Green Bay Packers
Favorite TV show: “Gossip Girl”
Biggest fear: Spiders
Superman or Batman: Superman
Favorite subject in school: Math
Favorite food: Steak or chicken cesar salad
Favorite Athlete: Ali Krieger
Favorite season: Summer
Favorite book: “The Outsiders”
A place you’d like to visit: Italy
Favorite holiday: Christmas
If you could have one superpower, what would it be? Time travel
iPhone vs. Samsung: iPhone
Future goals: Going to Penn State for soccer
Pirates or Ninjas: Pirates
***
JOHNNY TORRES
School: Meyers
Year: Junior
Sport, position: Soccer, forward
Family: Juana, mom; Alberto, father.
Last week: Torres kicked off the week by scoring the game-winning goal with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Mohawks a 3-2 win over GAR. Torres finished with two goals and an assist in the game. … He was back at it again on Wednesday, scoring with 11:15 left to play in the game to give Meyers a 4-3 win over Lake-Lehman. Torres’ first goal tied the game at 2-2 earlier in the second half. … Meyers is 5-0 and tied for first place with Wyoming Seminary in the WVC Division 2 standings.
What he says: “(Scoring) the winning goal and making our team happy that we won (was a highlight of the week). … I just practice hard every day, show up and do (my) best.”
Coach says: “He’s been consistent all year and he’s found great success in finding the back of the net when we need him to. He’s finally getting great results. He’s been starting since he was a freshman. His game is coming together. He’s consistent, we named him a captain. We’re just thrilled because he’s such a great kid too.” — Meyers boys soccer coach, Jack Nolan.
Favorite color: Blue
Oreos or Chips Ahoy: Oreos
Favorite sports team: Real Madrid
One thing people would be surprised to know about you: I was playing soccer since I was 6 years old.
Superman or Batman: Superman
Favorite subject in school: Math
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite Athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo
Favorite season: Spring
Favorite book: “The Jungle Book”
A place you’d like to visit: New York
Favorite holiday: Christmas
If you could have one superpower, what would it be? To fly
iPhone vs. Samsung: iPhone
Future goals: To be a professional soccer player
Pirates or Ninjas: Ninjas