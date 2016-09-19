Times Leader Athletes of the Week: Dallas’ Alison Francis, Meyers’ Johnny Torres

ALISON FRANCIS

School: Dallas

Year: Freshman

Sport, position: Soccer, forward

Family: Ann Marie, mom; Scott, dad; Andrew, brother.

Last week: Francis started the week with a four-goal performance in Dallas’ 7-0 win over Pittston Area … In a hotly contested WVC matchup against rival Crestwood on Thursday, Francis scored the game-winning goal 36 seconds into overtime to give the Mountaineers the 2-1 victory on the road. … The win improves Dallas to 4-0 and puts them in first place in the WVC Division 1 standings.

What she says: “It’s been really exciting. That I’m doing so well as a freshman and doing so well for my team (is exciting).”

Coach says: “Alison is a great addition to the team this year. She brings a great skill set to the team and her ability to put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis is a real positive for a team that lost some goal scoring talent through graduation last year. She’s really adapted to the level of play in high school very quickly.” — Dallas girls soccer coach, Abe Lewis

Favorite color: Purple

Oreos or Chips Ahoy: Oreos

Favorite song right now: “

Favorite sports team: Penn State, Green Bay Packers

Favorite TV show: “Gossip Girl”

Biggest fear: Spiders

Superman or Batman: Superman

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite food: Steak or chicken cesar salad

Favorite Athlete: Ali Krieger

Favorite season: Summer

Favorite book: “The Outsiders”

A place you’d like to visit: Italy

Favorite holiday: Christmas

If you could have one superpower, what would it be? Time travel

iPhone vs. Samsung: iPhone

Future goals: Going to Penn State for soccer

Pirates or Ninjas: Pirates

***

JOHNNY TORRES

School: Meyers

Year: Junior

Sport, position: Soccer, forward

Family: Juana, mom; Alberto, father.

Last week: Torres kicked off the week by scoring the game-winning goal with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Mohawks a 3-2 win over GAR. Torres finished with two goals and an assist in the game. … He was back at it again on Wednesday, scoring with 11:15 left to play in the game to give Meyers a 4-3 win over Lake-Lehman. Torres’ first goal tied the game at 2-2 earlier in the second half. … Meyers is 5-0 and tied for first place with Wyoming Seminary in the WVC Division 2 standings.

What he says: “(Scoring) the winning goal and making our team happy that we won (was a highlight of the week). … I just practice hard every day, show up and do (my) best.”

Coach says: “He’s been consistent all year and he’s found great success in finding the back of the net when we need him to. He’s finally getting great results. He’s been starting since he was a freshman. His game is coming together. He’s consistent, we named him a captain. We’re just thrilled because he’s such a great kid too.” — Meyers boys soccer coach, Jack Nolan.

Favorite color: Blue

Oreos or Chips Ahoy: Oreos

Favorite sports team: Real Madrid

One thing people would be surprised to know about you: I was playing soccer since I was 6 years old.

Superman or Batman: Superman

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite Athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo

Favorite season: Spring

Favorite book: “The Jungle Book”

A place you’d like to visit: New York

Favorite holiday: Christmas

If you could have one superpower, what would it be? To fly

iPhone vs. Samsung: iPhone

Future goals: To be a professional soccer player

Pirates or Ninjas: Ninjas

Torres (left), Francis (right) http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_pjimage-1.jpg Torres (left), Francis (right)