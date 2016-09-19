Kirby Center trivia: 30 questions in 30 days. How’d you do?

The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts turns 30 this year, and to commemorate the occasion, the Times Leader challenged readers to some trivia. For the past 30 days, questions appeared in the Life section and in the Guide.

Compare your answers with the ones below and see how well you know the Kirby. (Some of the original questions have been edited for brevity.)

Question 1: What was so special about the performance on Sept. 19, 1986?

Answer: It was the first show held at the theater newly renamed the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Question 2: Which prima ballerina opened her world tour with a performance at the Kirby Center in September 1986?

Answer: Cynthia Gregory

Question 3: What was originally decided to be the name of the performing-arts center in Wilkes-Barre?

Answer: The Paramount Civic Centre. The name change to F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts didn’t occur until after the Kirby Foundation made a significant monetary donation to provide the final funds needed to complete the renovations at the Paramount.

Question 4: For its fifth anniversary, what iconic singer did the Kirby Center bring to perform?

Answer: Ray Charles on Oct. 13, 1991.

Question 5: The Kirby Center is a nonprofit business. The small staff is bolstered by community support and volunteers. How many volunteers have served at the Kirby since 1986?

Answer: 372

Question 6: Which entertainer appeared to be severed at the torso by a fiery laser beam during a 1997 show at the Kirby Center?

Answer: Magician David Copperfield

Question 7: Since the beginning of the Kirby Center, which musical organization has had a constant on-stage presence?

Answer: The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic

Question 8: The Kirby Center continues to pay tribute to its history by hosting several different film series each year. What is the only movie that gets screened at midnight?

Answer: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Question 9: The chandelier inside the Kirby Center has a sister chandelier in what iconic New York City building?

Answer: The Empire State Building

Question 10: In 1992, four organizations contributed a total of $200,000 to the capital campaign of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts. The “Keep the Magic of the Kirby” campaign had a goal of $3 million. Name two of the four organizations that contributed $50,000 to the cause. (Extra points if you can name all four!)

Answer: The Times Leader, Northeastern Bank, United Penn Bank, and Franklin First Federal

Question 11: What is the design style of the Kirby Center building, both interior and exterior?

Answer: Art deco

Question 12: Which creatures were sold to the highest bidder during a 1987 auction at the Kirby Center?

Answer: Holstein calves and heifers

Question 13: How many lobbies does the F.M. Kirby Center have?

Answer: Four: box office, main, mezzanine, lower

Question 14: Which downtown department store owner was instrumental in saving the old Paramount and opening the F.M. Kirby Center?

Answer: Albert Boscov

Question 15: The Dec. 12, 1990, showing of “The Nutcracker” offered more than a good ballet. Executive Director John Loesser held a drawing during the performance and selected Ross Howey’s number. What honor was bestowed on Howey, earning him an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Atlantic City, N.J.?

Answer: Howey was selected as the Kirby Center’s 1 millionth patron.

Question 16: What was the largest change made to the Kirby Center when it went from being a movie theater to a performing-arts center?

Answer: A two-story addition was put in over the stage for fly space.

Question 17: Which summer theater youth program performs every year in August?

Answer: Kirby Kidz

Question 18: In 1978, the F.M. Kirby Center was added to the National Register of Historic Places. What acronym was associated with this effort?

Answer: STOP (Save The Old Paramount)

Question 19: How many years has the Kirby Center’s longest volunteer been serving at the venue, and what is the volunteer’s name?

Answer: Gail Kistler, 28 years

Question 20: How many audience seats are in the Kirby Center?

Answer: 1,808 without pit seating; 1,832 with pit seating

Question 21: What do the F and the M stand for in F.M. Kirby Center?

Answer: Fred Morgan

Question 22: During a 2013 appearance with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, Grammy Award-winning singer Steve Tyrell reprised a song he performed for the 1991 movie “Father of the Bride.” What is the name of that song, which was heard at many wedding receptions after that movie was made?

Answer: “The Way You Look Tonight”

Question 23: What is the name of the mule located in the box-office lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center?

Answer: Cecil B. Mule, the venue’s unofficial mascot

Question 24: Which famous children’s television personality appeared in person at the Kirby Center during its inaugural year?

Answer: Shari Lewis, along with her puppet pal Lamb Chop

Question 25: Which 14-year-old singing sensation opened a 1996 concert at the Kirby with the song “Blue Moon of Kentucky?”

Answer: LeAnn Rimes

Question 26: The glamorous chandelier is the focal point in the Kirby Center’s grand rotunda. About how long did the renovations and improvements for the rotunda take?

Answer: Less than 10 months

Question 27: Which progressive, alternative rock band performed a 3D show at the Kirby Center on Oct. 16, 2012?

Answer: Primus played an all-3D show on that date.

Question 28: The Badlees performed on stage at the Kirby Center on Feb. 22, 1997. Which two local bands opened for them?

Answer: Mere Mortals and Clove.

Question 29: In its first five years, the Kirby Center had legends Bob Hope and Wayne Newton perform as headliners, among many others. Which year did each performer take the stage? Which actor performed twice during those five years?

Answer: Bob Hope performed on June 12, 1991, and Wayne Newton starred on Feb. 14, 1988, and on Aug. 24, 1989, making him the performer who headlined twice in the first five years.

Question 30: Which artist performed with her band at the Kirby Center on April 8, 1989, and returned in 2015 to play with actor and banjo player Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers?

Answer: Edie Brickell

**

So how did you do? Did you get all of the questions right? If you did, you know your Kirby Center.

0-5 questions correct: Novice

You know we have a great performing-arts center in Wilkes-Barre, but read this section and you’ll be in better shape next time.

6-12 questions correct: Dabbler in the Arts

OK. You know a little about the Kirby Center. You might have been to a show or two. But know that the venue has a wide array of offerings.

13-20 questions correct: Arts Lover

Not only do you know about the arts and our community’s performing-arts center, you know about its history and maybe even the lesser-known details of what makes it work. Congratulations — you’re a true supporter of the arts.

21-30 questions correct: Shining Star

Give yourself a round of applause. As a matter of fact, get on the Kirby stage for the full-house round of applause you deserve. The value of the Kirby Center and all its performances isn’t lost on you. You have great appreciation for your community and for the different art forms it supports.

This cult classic is always an answer to at least one movie-house trivia question, right? http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_rocky-horror-CMYK.jpg This cult classic is always an answer to at least one movie-house trivia question, right?