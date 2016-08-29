Lottery Numbers for Monday, Aug. 29

Midday Drawing

Pick 2: 3-5

Pick 3: 6-7-8

Pick 4: 9-7-1-3

Pick 5: 9-7-0-2-7

Treasure Hunt: 11-19-24-25-26

Evening Drawing

Pick 2: 3-0

Pick 3: 8-0-6

Pick 4: 2-8-8-8

Pick 5: 7-3-9-8-8

Cash 5: 10-18-19-26-40

Match 6: 01-22-24-32-42-43

Cash4Life Drawing

05-21-25-31-55

Cash Ball: 04

No player matched all five numbers in Monday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing; Tuesday’s jackpot will be $450,000.

Lottery officials reported 51 players matched four numbers, winning $322.50 each; 2,406 players matched three numbers, winning $11.50 each; 29,416 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.

No player matched all six numbers in Monday’s “Match 6” jackpot drawing; Thursday’s jackpot will be worth $1,900,000.

Lottery officials reported 17 players matched five numbers, winning $1,000 each; 1,089 players matched four numbers, winning $20 each; 19,940 players matched three numbers, winning $2 each.