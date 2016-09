• The Times Leader publishes death notices and limited obituaries for free.

• Paid obituaries may include full history and photo.

• Send information to [email protected] or fax to 570-970-7319.

• Obituaries cannot be submitted over the phone.

• An obituary clerk will confirm receipt to sender via email or phone.

• If you don’t receive a confirmation, please call 570-991-6119.

• Private parties must include funeral home information.

• Deadline: 7:30 p.m. for next day publication.