WILKES-BARRE — Eleanor M. Kuboski, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sept. 9, 2016, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.