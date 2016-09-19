The Kirby at 30: Since 1986, venue has been the region’s center of light

WILKES-BARRE — It was sometime in the mid-1980s when Gus Genetti heard a knock on his office door.

Genetti, whose family has owned and operated a hotel/convention center in downtown Wilkes-Barre since 1979 — the same hotel that opened in 1906 as the Reddington — got up from his desk and walked to the door.

“When I opened (it), there was nobody there — until I looked down,” Genetti said.

There, at his door, on his hands and knees, was Al Boscov, who had purchased the former “Fowler, Dick & Walker — The Boston Store” in 1980, when he changed its name to Boscov’s.

Al Boscov, who said he had seen a tremendous void in the downtown since the former Paramount Theater closed in 1977, was there to ask Genetti, and eventually hundreds of others in the community, for help.

“Mr. Boscov crawled into my office, and he made his case why we needed to reopen the Paramount,” Genetti said. “It worked, not just with me, but with just about everybody he approached. He was quite a guy then, and he still is today.”

Boscov headed a fundraising team that raised about $3.3 million to transform the shuttered, dark Paramount Theater into the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, which opened on Sept. 19, 1986.

That’s when the lights, as Genetti said, went on in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The new venue was named in honor of businessman Fred M. Kirby II because of the Kirby family’s numerous benevolent contributions to the region, not just to the Paramount and fine arts, but in areas such as health care, education, religion and recreation.

The family made its first big impact in the business community when Mr. Kirby’s grandfather, Fred M. Kirby, opened his first five-and-dime store — Kirby and Woolworth — in Wilkes-Barre in 1884 on East Market Street. (F.M. Kirby II died in 2011.)

As for the family’s donation to the new performing-arts center, the amount was never specified but was described as “extremely generous.”

Nowadays, the Kirby Center — a non-profit organization that this month is celebrating its 30th anniversary — is “more financially stable than ever before,” according to Will Beekman, the venue’s executive director since 2013.

Over the years, the Kirby has drawn hundreds of thousands of people to downtown, sparking a resurgence of Public Square and the immediate arteries that feed into it. Restaurants, shops, a Barnes & Noble, a movie theater and the promise of a new hotel/convention center have, at the very least, improved the look of center city, and all venues have attracted visitors.

Wico van Genderen, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry, said he has been to several places across the country and outside of it, and he said the Kirby Center is a “diamond asset” for the community, both for its citizens and its businesses.

“And if the last three years under Will Beekman’s leadership is any indication, it will not only continue to grow stronger, but will continue to make our Public Square and downtown more vibrant,” he said.

Beekman said that when attending a performance, the theater’s patrons spend an average of an additional $25 per person at downtown restaurants and bars, parking or taxi services and child-care services. That equals a potential spending of $1.73 million at downtown businesses every year.

And the number of stage performances at the Kirby has increased by 26 percent over the past five years, going from 82 in 2010 to 103 in 2015.

There have been 98 performances this year, with more to come, Beekman said, adding that the shows nowadays are more diverse and more likely to be ones that people in this region will attend.

“I think the key point here is that we are more active than ever in terms of presenting our own concerts, family shows and theatrical performances,” Beekman said. “In past years, our schedule consisted mostly of films and performances that were coming in from outside renters.”

Van Genderen said the refurbishment and reopening of the Kirby Center in 1986 was in many ways a turning point for a city that had faced many hardships in the 1970s and ’80s.

“Today it has become an iconic anchor to the downtown, to the community, and to the businesses that surround it. Today it stands on its own as a destination point,” van Genderen said, adding that the theater hosts an average of one event every other day and draws 75,000 people to the downtown each year.

Van Genderen said the Kirby attracts people to “our restaurants, our shops and our businesses and is a key catalyst to the momentum you are seeing downtown.”

The Kirby Center stands out not only in the local business community, but in the worldwide theater industry.

Last year, the venue ranked 114th on industry trade publication Pollstar’s list of the Top 200 theaters in the world, based on ticket sales. After six months of this year, the Kirby is 99th.

“That is an amazing accomplishment to a building that was close to being torn down 30 years ago,” van Genderen said.

Looking back, Genetti was the perfect person for Boscov to approach in the 1980s. Genetti said he saw the last movie ever shown at the Paramount before it closed — “Sinbad the Sailor” — in 1977. Genetti agreed to be a donor and has served on the Kirby board of directors, off and on, for many years.

Genetti even remodeled three of the suites at his hotel on Market Street to accommodate headliners needing to stay over after their appearances at the Kirby. One bridal suite and two celebrity suites were refurbished, and each has a large-screen television, hot tub, rain shower and king-sized bed.

The early days

What now is the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts began in 1938 as the Comerford Theatre. In 1949, new ownership renamed it the Paramount Theater, and the Comerford moved to another location on Public Square.

Over those 78 years — the past 30 as the Kirby Center — the venue has been the cultural center for Luzerne County, with numerous shows, concerts, political events, graduations, kids’ programs and other events, including a cow auction.

Major political figures have used the Kirby for events, including President George W. Bush, Sen. John Kerry, Sen. John McCain, Gen. Colin Powell, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Genetti tells the story of how the Kirby almost didn’t open on time in 1986 because of an overlooked necessity: After the building had been purchased by the Boscov-led team and the renovation project was nearly complete, it was learned that an emergency stair tower hadn’t been included in the sale.

“We found out we didn’t have legal access to the stair tower,” Genetti said. “But that problem was soon resolved.”

And so the lights went on at the Kirby, and they remain on today, as strongly as ever. Genetti said management of the facility has always been top-notch.

“Now, more than ever,” he said. “We have more shows, more headliner shows, and the Kirby is ranked in the top 100 venues in the world. I guess you can say we are in the Golden Age.”

Genetti lays all the credit for the Kirby’s launch on Boscov.

“There were a lot of people who were key to raising the money and getting the project done, but Mr. Boscov was the driver,” Genetti said. “He was the lightning rod.”

The names Kirby, Genetti and Boscov have been synonymous with downtown Wilkes-Barre for decades. The city’s two colleges — King’s College and Wilkes University — serve as bookends for a city on an upward path.

But with Boscov’s department store, Genetti’s Hotel and Conference Center and the Kirby Center, the city has three anchors that provide some stability as Wilkes-Barre continues to make its way back from a devastating flood in 1972 and a population drop that resulted, decreasing the city’s number of residents from 58,856 in 1970 to an estimated 40,780 in 2015, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Boscov remains proud

Al Boscov chuckled when he talked about the early days of raising money to renovate the old Paramount Theater. But he said as soon as he purchased his store in 1980, he knew something had to be done with the old theater.

“We were very happy with the response we got when we bought the store,” Boscov said. “But we were saddened when we saw the Paramount just sitting there empty, dark and unused for many years.”

Boscov said he immediately knew something had to be done to reopen the theater.

“We felt it could be a wonderful new center, but more than that, we felt it could play a very important part in bringing the downtown back to life.”

Boscov was right. He pointed to “so many wonderful things” that have happened there and how the Kirby has brought so many people back to the downtown.

“Especially those people who had forgotten about the downtown,” Boscov said. “And the Paramount was a forgotten building.”

Boscov said when a group of concerned downtown business people went to see the Paramount, they noticed that “everything that was wonderful had deteriorated.” He said he knew the project had to be completed — and soon.

Boscov said it wasn’t difficult to raise the money needed to renovate the building.

“All the other businesses and people in Wilkes-Barre shared our vision of bringing something special downtown,” he said. “Everybody wanted to see this through. I was proud to be involved.”

Boscov said the project didn’t happen just because of him. He said a lot of people deserve credit, including Curt Montz, who was running the personnel department at Boscov’s at the time.

Boscov said the Kirby, at age 30, has a bright future.

“I think people like the downtown, and with the Kirby open, they feel safer and there’s so much more to do,” he said. “There is lots of positive activity. We’re glad to see what’s happening downtown.”

Kirby leaders speak out

Four Kirby officials — Beekman; Anne Rodella, director of sales and marketing; Scott Burnside, board chairman; and Drew Taylor, director of operations — sat around a table recently in the theater’s executive offices and agreed, that at age 30, the Kirby Center will forgo any outlandish celebration and put the focus on what they say matters most — the community.

“This is not a celebration where we say, ‘Hey, look at us.’ It’s about us saying, ‘Hey, look at you’ — the community that has supported the Kirby for 30 years,” Beekman said.

The Kirby is giving back through its programming, offering more shows and more diverse events.

“The community has supported the Kirby from the beginning,” Beekman said. “The people are responsible for this building coming back, and they have sustained it for 30 years.”

Burnside said the Kirby operates on an annual budget of approximately $1.3 million — about $600,000 coming from fundraising, and the other $700,000 is program-driven: ticket sales, concessions, merchandise sales and theater rentals. He said fundraising is crucial every year and so far, the community has responded in a big way.

Taylor said the Kirby board trusts its management, prompting Burnside to note that Beekman’s “batting average is higher than most major-leaguers.”

Burnside said the Kirby did what it had to do to stay ahead of the competition in today’s market: a new management team was put in place at the end of 2013, and the board of directors was reconstructed to make it more diverse in areas such as money management, arts and entertainment expertise and community representation. Burnside also said the Kirby recognized the need to offer more programs to increase traffic, and it capitalized on the unique elegance the venue offers.

“We filled all the gaps,” Burnside said. “We created a place that can’t be duplicated anywhere.”

Beekman said he always wants to offer programming that the community wants and will support. He said he learns as much from an event that doesn’t do well as he does from a sold-out show.

In 1986, the Kirby Center reportedly lost more than $50,000, according to the Times Leader archives. For much of its first decade, the center’s existence was considered iffy, jeopardized by funding cuts, administrative miscues and fickle audiences.

Beekman said what began in 1986 has evolved into a facility that is stronger than ever.

“Financially speaking, the past few seasons have been among the most successful in our 30 years as a performing-arts enter,” he said. “Thanks in large part to our generous community, we feel more financially stable than ever before. More importantly, we feel financially sustainable as we now focus on the next 30 years.”

Beekman said the Kirby still strives to provide the best possible options for the public.

“The key is we are still here, and we are open more nights every year,” he said. “We are here for the community and, more importantly, we are here because of the community.”

Kirby Center catalyst Al Boscov, left, enjoys opening night at the venue on Sept. 19, 1986, with F.M. Kirby II and Kirby's wife, Walker. The Times Leader front page from Sept. 20, 1986. John Kerry, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004, speaks to a crowd at the Kirby Center in October of that year. Gus Genetti, president of Genetti's Hotel and Conference Center, acknowledges the F.M. Kirby Center has helped his hotel business in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts has illuminated downtown Wilkes-Barre since 1986 and has been a bright spot on the city's business and cultural communities.