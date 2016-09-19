Kirby Center used to be Comerford, named for Michael E. Comerford

WILKES-BARRE — If you scroll through the pages of Wilkes-Barre newspapers from 1938, you’ll find such chilling headlines as “Austrian Nazis Defiant” and “Hitler Orders More Power For Attacks on England.”

Closer to home, city police searched for a gunman who had shot three people, and they found him hiding under a feather tick.

Also, the Comerford theater chain opened a luxurious flagship on Public Square.

The building would become the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in 1986, but in its original form, it promised to be a palatial attraction where audience members could put aside their troubles.

“All roads lead to the Comerford,” the chain announced in August 1938 in one of several full-page advertisements in The Evening News, a forerunner of the Times Leader.

A shimmering chandelier, rose-colored windows and air conditioning were among the attractions, along with a taste of the glamorous Hollywood world of Don Ameche, Alice Faye and Tyrone Power, all of whom starred in “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” the first movie shown at the new Comerford Theatre.

Five screenings of the film were scheduled for opening day, one after the other, starting at 1 p.m. And, in an attempt “to curb fantastic reports” that tickets would be “as high as $10,” the newspaper said the Comerford would charge 25 cents per adult and 15 cents per child at matinees, and 50 cents and 25 cents, respectively, in the evenings.

“I pledge you that upon this screen and stage you and yours shall always find clean, wholesome entertainment,” Michael E. Comerford, head of the movie chain, promised in an open letter to the people of Wilkes-Barre.

Some of that early entertainment, as described in the advertisements of the day, included the movie “Too Hot to Handle,” starring Clark Gable and Myrna Loy, and “Sweethearts,” starring Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy. Famous vocalists, including Bing Crosby and “Paramount’s new kid find, Donald O’Connor,” would appear in “a racing riot of laughter” called “Sing You Sinners.”

People loved going to the movies in the 1930s and 1940s, according to local historian Clark Switzer.

“There are a lot of stories about people going into the theater and staying most of the day,” he said.

But even if the Comerford charged only 15 cents for a child at a matinee, not everyone could afford it.

“We had 12 children in the family, and we didn’t go to movies very much,” said Frances Mercincavage, 94, of Exeter.

If you did make it to the Comerford, however, it was very nice, according to Edwin Davies, a 105-year-old Jenkins Township resident who said his favorite actor was cowboy star Tom Mix.

The late Margaret Mary Fischer, of Wilkes-Barre, told a reporter in 2007 that she enjoyed movies that showcased Shirley Temple tap dancing, Deanna Durbin singing, and Esther Williams swimming in water ballets. Fischer also recalls playing on “swings and teeter-totters” in the Comerford basement.

The Michael Comerford who brought the Comerford Theatre — complete with a basement “nursery” — to Wilkes-Barre was born in 1865 in the village of Heckscherville in Schuylkill County, raised in Plymouth, and eventually settled in the Scranton area.

According to a family history at comerfordfamily.blogspot.com, his parents were John and Catherine Comerford, originally from County Kilkenny in Ireland, and his father worked as a coal miner. Michael was the seventh of their 10 children and later married a woman named Margaret Walters.

Before the age of motion pictures, Comerford operated vaudeville theaters, but, by the late 1930s, technology was changing the entertainment industry.

Movie projectors and screens went into a Comerford he opened on Sept. 16, 1937, in Scranton. Almost a year later, on Aug. 18, 1938, it was Wilkes-Barre’s turn.

Unfortunately, Michael Comerford wouldn’t have much time to attend movies in the newest theater to bear his name. He died in January 1939 — five months after it opened — in Miami, Fla.

‘All roads lead to the Comerford,’ according to this advertisement from August 1938, the month and year the theater opened. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_kirby.allroadslead.jpg ‘All roads lead to the Comerford,’ according to this advertisement from August 1938, the month and year the theater opened. The new Comerford listed such upcoming films as ‘Too Hot to Handle’ with Clark Gable and Myrna Loy, and many other shows. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_kirby.happydayshereagain.jpg The new Comerford listed such upcoming films as ‘Too Hot to Handle’ with Clark Gable and Myrna Loy, and many other shows. Movies starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, as well as many other Hollywood luminaries, would appear at the Comerford Theatre on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_kirby.hailthecomferford.jpg Movies starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, as well as many other Hollywood luminaries, would appear at the Comerford Theatre on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. Visitors mill around in front of the Comerford Theatre in downtown Wilkes-Barre before a screening of the theater’s opening film in 1938. (Kirby Center Archives) http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Comerford-BW-CMYK.jpg Visitors mill around in front of the Comerford Theatre in downtown Wilkes-Barre before a screening of the theater’s opening film in 1938. (Kirby Center Archives)

By Mary Therese Biebel [email protected]