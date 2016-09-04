Laura Ann Sabol and Nicholas Charles Harding wedding

Laura Ann Sabol and Nicholas Charles Harding were united in the sacrament of marriage Sept. 19, 2015 at Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston, by Monsignor John Sempa.

The bride is the daughter of James and Lorraine Sabol, Exeter. She is the granddaughter of Anne and Daniel Voitek, Sr. Wyoming and the late Anthony and Tillie Sabol, Wilkes-Barre.

The groom is the son of Linda Harding, Kingston and Richard Harding, Mountain Top. He is the grandson of James and Shirley Lewis, Kingston and the late C. William and Florence Harding, formerly of West Pittston.

The bride was given in marriage by her father, James Sabol. She chose her sister, Lindsey Sabol, to be the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Katie Harding, sister of the groom and Nicole Conway-Risley, Sarah Donovan, Katie Smith and Richelle Steele, friends of the bride.

The groom chose his best friend, Lenny Golembiewski, to be his best man. Groomsmen were Joseph Carr, Brandon Golembiewski, Ryan Malone, Brandon Rospendowski and Joseph Zampetti, friends of the groom.

First scriptural reading was given by John Sabol, Godfather of the bride. Second scriptural reading was read by Alexandra Golembiewski, friend of the groom.

An outdoor cocktail hour and formal reception was held at the Holiday Inn, Wilkes-Barre.

A bridal shower hosted by the mother, maternal grandmother and sister of the bride was held at the Irem Temple Country Club, Dallas. A rehearsal dinner hosted by the parents of the groom was held at Andy Perugino’s Restaurant, Kingston.

Following a honeymoon to Antigua, the couple resides in Wyoming. The two will welcome their first child in February, 2017.