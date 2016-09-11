Jessica Lynn Webber and Jeffrey William Nelson wedding

Jessica Lynn Webber and Jeffrey William Nelson were united in marriage May 13, 2016 at the Silver Birches Waterfront resort, Lake Wallenpaupack, by Reverend Gina Pace.

The bride is the daughter of Fred and Cheryl Webber, Kingston. The groom is the son of Donald and Mary Jo Nelson, Shavertown.

The bride was given in marriage by her father, Fred Webber. She chose her sister Jaime Webber to be the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Amanda Lazzeri, Jessica Cupano and Nikky Hennan, friends of the bride.

The groom chose his brother, Christopher Nelson, to be his best man. Groomsmen were Matthew Toro, cousin of the groom and Chris Tiffany, friend of the bride and groom.

The bride is a 2010 graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, and a 2014 graduate of Misericordia University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology. She is a 2015 graduate of the Commonwealth Medical College where she earned her Master’s degree in biomedical science. She is currently employed as a research consenter at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

The groom is a 2008 graduate of Lake Lehman High school and a 2010 graduate of the Art Institute, where he earned his associate degree in digital arts. He is currently employed as the web content producer and primary IT engineer at Fox 56.

The couple spent their honeymoon in Jamaica. They reside in Thornhurst.