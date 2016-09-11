Brittany Ward and James Kinsman wedding

Brittany Ward and James Kinsman were united in marriage at a morning ceremony on Saturday, June 25, 2016, at Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg.

Brittany is a graduate of Palmerton Area High School and Norfolk State University. She is employed by the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors as a government affairs director.

James is a graduate of Crestwood High School and the University of Scranton. He is self-employed as an IT consultant.

The couple celebrated their marriage with their friends and family for the remainder of the day with fun in the park.

Following a Honeymoon in Myrtle Beach, SC., the couple resides in Mountain Top where they look forward to growing their life together in love and happiness.