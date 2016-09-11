Lauren Marie Bachkosky and John Francis McGuire wedding

Lauren Marie Bachkosky and John Francis McGuire were united in marriage Nov. 14, 2015 at St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. James J. Walsh, JCL.

The bride is the daughter of Joseph and JoAnn Bachkosky, Laflin. She is the granddaughter of the late Samuel and Maw Schifano, Pittston and the late John and Mary Bachkosky, Duryea.

The groom is the son of Daniel and Rita McGuire, Endwell, New York. He is the grandson of Ann Marie McGuire, Pittston, and the late Hue McGuire and the late Frank and Mary Shovlin, Pittston.

The bride was escorted down the aisle and given in marriage by her father. She chose her friend, Michelle Zerbe, as her matron of honor, and her friend, Amy Kroll, as her maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Lauren Bachkosky, sister-in-law of the bride; Susan Ortiz, cousin of the bride; Brigid Walsh, cousin of the groom and Shelby Mullen and Nicole Marconi, friends of the bride. Junior bridesmaid was Mia Shovlin, cousin of the groom. Amelia DeGerolamo, cousin of the groom was flower girl.

The groom chose his brother, Daniel McGuire and his friend, Matthew O’Brien as best men. Groomsmen were Joseph Bachkosky, brother of the bride; Shaun Spellman, Christopher Arnold, Matthew Hudock and Jared Jordan, friends of the groom. Shamus and Logan McGuire, nephews of the groom, were junior groomsmen. Reid and Landon Bachkosky, nephews of the bride, were ring bearers.

The bride was honored at a bridal shower hosted by her mother at the Fox Hill Country Club.

The wedding rehearsal dinner was hosted by the parents of the groom at The Café, in Plains. An evening cocktail hour and reception was held at The Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton.

The bride is a 2003 graduate of Coughlin High School. She graduated from West Chester University in 2007 with a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She also earned a Master’s of Education in curriculum and instruction from King’s College in 2012. She is employed by Pittston Area School District as a kindergarten teacher.

The groom is a 2003 graduate of Maine Endwell High School. He graduated from King’s College in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He is employed by Plains Township as a fireman.

The couple honeymooned in Montego Bay, Jamaica. They reside in Plains.