Jamie Oley and Jesse William Ruppert wedding

Jamie Oley and Jesse William Ruppert, White Haven, were united in marriage at 2 p.m. Aug. 20, 2016 at St. Martin’s in the Field, Mountain Top> the ceremony was officiated by Rev. Dan Fitzsimmons.

Hailey Hockenberry was the flower girl and Nate Hockenberry was the ring bearer. The Bride’s matron of honor was Annette Sinavage; bridesmaids were Krystle Baranousky and Rebecca Motyka. The Groom’s best man was his brother, Cole Ruppert; groomsmen were his brother Wayne Judge and his nephew Aaron McQuiston.

The bride is the daughter of Norman Oley, Elysburg and Linda McDermott, Wilkes-Barre. She is a 2001 graduate of GAR Jr/Sr High School and a 2013 graduate of Wilkes-Barre CTC practical nursing program.

The groom is the son of the late Wayne Ruppert and Deborah and Donald Shovlin, Harding. He is a 2000 graduate of GAR Jr/Sr High School and currently works at E.L.C. Mfg.

The reception was held at The Top of the 80’s in their valley view ballroom overlooking the valley’s summer sunset.