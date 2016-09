The Dallas Knights of Columbus will be holding its fourth annual Car and Craft Show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Back Mountain Bowl, Dallas. Car show proceeds benefit the organization to continue its work for charities and groups throughout the Back Mountain area. Participants, from left, are: Rich Musinski, committee chairman; Gerard Schmid, treasurer and Jack Cacozza, past grand knight.

