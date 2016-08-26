Pilot killed in training flight in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Vietnamese pilot has died when his military jet trainer aircraft crashed into a rice field in south-central Vietnam.

State media reported the Aero L-39 Albatros, developed in the former Czechoslovakia, plunged to the ground, hitting a highway before crashing into a rice field minutes after taking off from a nearby airfield on Friday.

Ho Thi Nguyen Thao, chief administrator in Phu Yen province, did not give more details.

In June, two military planes crashed off the northern coast, killing 10 military personnel.