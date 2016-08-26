ANA cancels flights to fix Rolls-Royce engines on Boeing 787

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese airline All Nippon Airways has started grounding Boeing 787 “Dreamliner” flights after detecting problems with their Rolls-Royce engines.

Nine domestic flights were canceled Friday, and others will be canceled through September. ANA says there will be no cancellations on international routes.

The airline operates a fleet of 50 Dreamliner jets. It has been repairing some of the 37 used on international routes since a problem with the engine was detected in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in February.

ANA spokesman Tetsuya Yokoi said the airline has decided to repair the 13 aircraft used for domestic flights too.

Yokoi said turbine blades are being replaced due to possible corrosion. Improved parts being developed by Rolls-Royce won’t be ready until next year, so the planes will be rotated out of service again then.