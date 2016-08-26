Man sentenced to life in prison for New Year’s Eve killing

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his wife to death on New Year’s Eve in 2014 following an argument over Christmas presents.

Julio Resto pleaded guilty Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn to second-degree murder in the death of his 42-year-old wife, Gloria.

“The defendant in this case was angry at the victim who had recently asked him to move out of their shared home following tension in the relationship that had escalated around Christmas Day,” said Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan. “On New Year’s Eve, that anger led the defendant to violently attack his wife.”

On Dec. 31, 2014, Waltham police received a request to perform a well-being check. While officers were en route to the home, Resto, 52, walked into the lobby of the police station with blood on his clothes, holding a large knife. He banged the knife against a glass window and called out to officers before walking outside, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Officers ordered Resto to drop his weapon, but he refused, authorities said. Instead, he walked toward them, shouting “Shoot me! I have nothing to live for! I just killed my wife!”

When officers tried to place Resto under arrest, he lunged at them multiple times, according to the district attorney’s statement. They ultimately were able to subdue him.

An autopsy performed the next day revealed that Gloria Resto had been stabbed more than 20 times.

“The defendant today accepted responsibility for the death of his wife, Gloria Resto, which we hope will bring comfort to the victim’s two sons, her family and her friends,” Waltham Police Chief Keith MacPherson said.