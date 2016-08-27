The Latest: Iowa governor says Trump can win on agriculture

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (all times EDT):

1:45 p.m.

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad says Donald Trump can beat Hillary Clinton in Iowa by focusing on agriculture, pointing to his support for a renewable fuel standard important to the state’s corn growers.

Branstad told The Associated Press on Saturday that he’s going to personally deliver that message to Trump when they share a ride to a campaign stop at the state fairgrounds.

The Republican governor spoke to the AP Saturday before he was to appear with Trump and other officials at a fundraiser hosted by Sen. Joni Ernst.

Branstad’s son Eric Branstad is running Trump’s Iowa campaign.

Branstad said he wants Trump to call for restoring a “robust” renewable fuel standard requiring corn-based ethanol in fuel. The current standard is set to expire in 2022.

Branstad says Trump should also emphasize his opposition to a clean water rule enacted by the Obama administration.

Polls show a tight race in Iowa. Branstad says he thinks Trump and Clinton are running “about even.”

___

12:05 p.m.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is asking elected officials in Florida to help drive Democratic turnout, stressing the importance of the state on Election Day in November.

Kaine was at a campaign event in South Florida on Saturday. He said other traditional swing states such as Virginia and Colorado are becoming safer bets for Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid, meaning her campaign is going to spend even more time focusing on Florida.

Polls in the Sunshine State continue to show a close race between Clinton and GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Kaine told a crowd of supporters, “Now we can really spend a lot of time here.”

Kaine urged the local officials to focus on getting their supporters registered and to get as many possible to vote early.

___

10:15 a.m.

Words, but no wheels for Donald Trump in Iowa.

He’s skipping a 42-mile motorcycle ride that’s part of a fundraiser hosted by one of the state’s Republican senators, Joni Ernst.

Trump is the headline speaker at her “Roast and Ride” fundraiser at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. But for the ride, Ernst will be joined by veterans and soldiers — not the Republican presidential nominee.

Iowa remains a bright spot for Trump on the 2016 election map amid a sea of challenging battleground states.

Trump lost the lead-off Iowa caucuses to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. But much of the state’s Republican establishment has since rallied around Trump.

Recent polls suggest a tight race against Hillary Clinton.

___

8:50 a.m.

Hillary Clinton has arrived at an FBI facility in White Plains, New York, for her first national security briefing as the Democratic presidential nominee.

The former secretary of state routinely received such briefings when she was in President Barack Obama’s Cabinet.

But the briefing Saturday in suburban New York is her first since she became her party’s nominee. Republican Donald Trump had his first briefing earlier this month.

The briefings have been customary for presidential nominees so the next commander in chief has an understanding of the country’s national security apparatus.