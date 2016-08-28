Ohio city’s new $868K firetruck doesn’t fit in station

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Officials in a southwest Ohio city say a new firetruck the city bought for almost $868,000 doesn’t fit in the station houses.

Lebanon city manager Pat Clements tells WLWT-TV (http://bit.ly/2bRIvy4 ) the problem started with a ladder truck that was taken out of service a few weeks ago because of mechanical failure. For public safety reasons, Clements issued an emergency order to buy a new truck.

Clements says officials knew the truck wasn’t going to fit into the stations. The bay doors aren’t tall enough to fit standard height ladder trucks.

But plans had already been underway to modify a station with taller doors and allow for a drive-thru. He says a front bay also will be modified to fit the new truck. He expects the renovations to be finished by January.

