Watchdog calls out India for failing to protect journalists

NEW DELHI (AP) — A new report calls out Indian authorities for failing to help journalists facing violent threats or attacks for their work.

The report released Monday by the Committee to Protect Journalists counted 27 journalists killed since 1992, and noted that small-town journalists investigating corruption were at greater risk than those working in big cities like New Delhi or Mumbai.

The international watchdog says it’s aware of only one case in 10 years in which authorities prosecuted and convicted a suspect in a journalist’s killing, but that the suspect was later released on appeal.

It blamed successive Indian governments as well as local officials for doing little to address the problem.