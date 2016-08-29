Drake went in. Rihanna leaned back. Twitter was all over it.

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake, in love with Rihanna since he was 22, presented his crush with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award on Sunday night, but he didn’t turn over the Moon Man until he went in for a kiss.

It was a slightly awkward moment in an otherwise adorable, heartfelt speech by Drake — and his landing in the region of Rihanna’s neck was the gif that kept on giving on Twitter.

Where was he headed? We’ll never know. He leaned in. She leaned back. He skimmed her cheek before moving south.

Vulture.com tweeted it was “The curve to end all curves.” The Twitter account of the VMAs itself put the kiss on a loop, tweeting: “I’m just gonna leave this gem right here.”

The two have dated in the past, having known each other since they were kids.