Judge to hear objections to closing church shooting hearing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge will hear from news media organizations objecting closing a hearing in the trial of the man charged in the deaths of nine black church members in Charleston.

The defense wants to keep some evidence out of Dylann Roof’s trial. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel has proposed closing Thursday’s hearing saying revealing evidence before the court rules whether it can be admitted could interfere with seating an impartial jury.

The Post and Courier newspaper and WCBD-TV have objected to the closed hearing. Gergel will hear from their attorneys on Wednesday.

Roof faces numerous federal charges including hate crimes in the June 2015 shootings at Emanuel AME Church. His trial has been scheduled for November and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.