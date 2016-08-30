Ex-aide poised to replace convicted Pennsylvania prosecutor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are poised to replace the state’s convicted ex-attorney general with her former top deputy.

Tuesday’s scheduled confirmation vote on Bruce Beemer comes nearly two weeks after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf nominated him to head an office racked by infighting and scandal under Kathleen Kane.

Kane was convicted of leaking secret grand jury information to smear a rival and lying under oath to cover it up. She resigned Aug. 17 and faces prison time.

Kane promoted Beemer to the top lieutenant’s job, but he later clashed publicly with her and provided testimony that helped prosecutors to convict her.

Beemer left his post last month to become Wolf’s inspector general. He’ll fill the remaining five months of Kane’s term until a successor picked by voters is sworn in Jan. 17.