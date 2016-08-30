Prayer or politics? Evangelist rallying Christians in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The son of famed evangelist Billy Graham is holding a mass prayer rally in Boston as part of a 50-state tour to urge evangelicals to vote.

Franklin Graham’s noontime rally on Tuesday on Boston Common is a stop on his “Decision America” tour.

Churches from across the state are sending busloads of people to the city for the rally.

Graham has said publicly that he’s not endorsing Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton for president, but the evangelist has expressed admiration for Trump in the past. The two men met earlier this month in Louisiana.

Similar rallies are scheduled this week in Providence, Rhode Island, and Hartford, Connecticut.