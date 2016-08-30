There they are: 52 Miss America contestants in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — There they are: the 52 Miss America contestants, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The hopefuls will be welcomed to the seaside resort Tuesday afternoon to kick off two weeks that will culminate in the crowning of the 2017 Miss America on Sunday Sept. 11.

The contestants from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico will meet the public in front of Boardwalk Hall at 2 p.m.

This year’s competition is the 96th in the history of the pageant, which originated as a way to extend the summer tourist season in Atlantic City for an extra week beyond Labor Day.