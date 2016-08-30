Phoenix-area woman finds 7-foot-long snake near trash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A suburban Phoenix woman has found a 7-foot-long boa constructor slithering near her trash can.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2bzqZw6 ) that Scottsdale firefighters were called Monday night to remove the snake, which they say was docile.

Department spokesman David Folio says this is the third snake to be found in the area. Two albino Burmese pythons were picked up in the same spot this month. Folio says the department suspects someone may be dropping off the apparently domesticated snakes.

He says none of the three snakes were aggressive.

The snakes were taken to the Phoenix Herpetological Society.

