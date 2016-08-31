The Latest: Tobin, Burns, Dunn win Commission primary

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on Arizona’s primary election (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Incumbents Andy Tobin, Bob Burns and retired Superior Court Judge Boyd Dunn have won the Republican primary for three seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission.

The three edged out former state Sen. Al Melvin and state Rep. Rick Gray.

Tobin, Burns and Dunn will face Democrats Bill Mundell and Tom Chabin in the Nov. 8 general election.

Mundell and Chabin automatically advanced to the general election.

Three of the commission’s five seats are up for grabs this year.

The commission regulates electric utilities, telecommunications, securities and railroads.

Tobin and Burns have battled over Burns’ effort to force the state’s largest utility to disclose whether it spent $3.2 million in the 2014 commission election.

10:20 p.m.

Tucson doctor and former state legislator Matt Heinz has clinched the Democratic primary in southern Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.

In November, he’ll face incumbent U.S. Rep. Martha McSally in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. McSally, a Republican, won the seat in 2014 by only 167 votes.

On Tuesday, Heinz defeated challenger Victoria Steele, a former state lawmaker and past news anchor and mental health counselor.

The 2nd Congressional District covers most of Tucson and parts of Cochise County.

___

10:15 p.m.

Many Arizonans wanting to view the Secretary of State’s election results experienced errors while trying to load the website.

The website crashed for the first time shortly after early results were posted around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The site continued to intermittently produce results throughout the night, occasionally producing messages saying “Error” or “This site can’t be reached” or “Service unavailable.”

In the weeks leading up to the primary, Secretary of State Michele Reagan said the website had been upgraded to a system that would get results quicker.

She said the results would be posted in real time and that users wouldn’t have to refresh the page for updates and new numbers.

There was no immediate word from Reagan’s office about what went wrong Tuesday night.

___

10 p.m.

Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu has outpaced four challengers to win the Republican nomination in the sprawling 1st Congressional District, which includes much of Arizona outside the Tucson and Phoenix metro areas.

Babeu’s victory earns him the right to try to wrest the district from Democratic control.

Incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick is vacating the seat to run for U.S. Senate, and Democrat Tom O’Halleran easily won the Democratic primary Tuesday.

Six Republicans appeared on the primary ballot, although Arizona House Speaker David Gowan suspended his campaign and threw his support behind Springerville rancher and businessman Gary Kiehne.

The others in the race were former Secretary of State Ken Bennett, retired Air Force pilot Wendy Rogers and businessman Shawn Redd.

___

9:30 p.m.

U.S. Sen. John McCain gave a victory speech of more than eight minutes following his win in Tuesday’s primary as he seeks a sixth term in November.

McCain’s speech covered the issues he wants to focus on such as national security, health care, veterans care and the economy.

He also says “it is imperative that Republicans maintain our majorities in Congress” and “have a say over the next president’s appointments to the Supreme Court.”

The 80-year-old McCain — who was the Republican party’s 2008 presidential nominee — easily defeated former state Sen. Kelli Ward and two other Republicans on the ballot Tuesday.

McCain faces a tough Democratic challenge in the November general election from U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. She advanced after facing only a write-in opponent in Tuesday’s primary.

In a statement, Kirkpatrick says she’s looking forward to a spirited campaign against McCain.

___

9:15 p.m.

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar easily beat back a primary challenge from a former Buckeye city councilman who received unexpected backing from an out-of-state group.

Ray Strauss benefited from more than $280,000 in spending by the group that seeks to unseat “Freedom Caucus” members who ousted House Speaker John Boehner.

Gosar’s win essentially gives him a general election victory in the state’s 4th Congressional District, which is heavily Republican. The district runs from the west Phoenix suburbs to the Colorado River and includes Kingman and Lake Havasu City.

___

8:45 p.m.

U.S. Sen. John McCain says he’s humbled by and grateful for his win in Tuesday’s primary as he seeks a sixth term in November.

The 80-year-old McCain who was the Republican party’s 2008 presidential nominee easily defeated former state Sen. Kelli Ward and two other Republicans on the ballot.

McCain says this year’s campaign “has a ways to go yet and it’s not going to get any easier.”

McCain faces a tough Democratic challenge in the November general election from U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick.

She advanced Tuesday after facing only a write-in opponent in the primary.

___

8:30 p.m.

U.S. Sen. John McCain has beaten back a primary challenge from a Republican tea party activist to win the right to seek a sixth term in November.

The 80-year-old who was his party’s 2008 presidential nominee easily defeated former state Sen. Kelli Ward and two other Republicans on the ballot.

However, the victory doesn’t clear the way to a smooth re-election for McCain. He faces a tough Democratic challenge in November’s general election from U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. She advanced Tuesday after facing only a write-in opponent in the primary.

___

8:15 p.m.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio has crushed three rivals to win the Republican nomination in his bid for a 7th term.

Arpaio will face Democrat challenger Paul Penzone during the fall in what’s believed to be his toughest campaign in six terms as Maricopa County’s top lawman. Arpaio easily beat former Buckeye Police Chief Dan Saban and two other lesser-known Republican opponents Tuesday.

A judge has ruled that Arpaio’s officers racially profiled Latinos, and the sheriff was found in civil contempt of court for defying court orders in the case. The judge recently recommended that Arpaio face criminal prosecution over the contempt case, which could subject him to jail time.

___

7:30 p.m.

Arizona election officials say they saw no major problems during Tuesday primary election voting.

Secretary of State spokesman Matt Roberts says it was an extremely quiet Election Day. That’s a sharp contrast to the March 22 presidential primary that saw long lines and wait times exceeding five hours in some parts of the state’s largest county.

Those problems in Maricopa County were blamed in part on the consolidation of polling places and the fact that independents can’t vote in Arizona’s presidential primary.

Regular primaries allow those not registered with a party to choose a Republican, Democratic or Green Party ballot. The Libertarian Party primary remains closed. The county returned to the normal number of polling places Tuesday.

Maricopa County elections spokeswoman Elizabeth Barthlomew says polls closed on time, with only a couple of glitches reported through the day.

___

7 p.m.

The polls are now closed in Arizona’s primary election.

Key races include the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and contests for U.S. House nominations in congressional districts across the state.

Sen. John McCain is facing a tough battle with a former state senator who is vowing to retire the five-term Republican a day after his 80th birthday.

And six-term Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio faces a trio of challengers in his primary as he seeks a seventh term at age 84.

Unlike the state’s presidential primary back in February, independents are allowed to request either a Republican, Democratic or Green Party ballot at the polls.

Only the Libertarian Party has a closed election.

___

10:10 a.m.

The Maricopa County elections office says the state’s primary election hasn’t produced long lines so far at Phoenix-area polling places, a far cry from the presidential primary when many voters waited hours to cast ballots.

Elections office spokeswoman Elizabeth Bartholomew says the county’s 724 polling places are up and running, though she says the openings of six of them were delayed up to an hour Tuesday morning when poll workers failed to report for work on time.

Bartholomew says troubleshooters stepped in to help open the affected polling places.

Maricopa County had long lines in March when it dramatically reduced the number of locations where voters could cast ballots in the presidential primary and when many independents showed up to vote, erroneously thinking they could vote in that election.

Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Matt Robert says unofficial turnout projections for the primary generally are in the range of 26-28 percent.

Statewide turnout percentages for Arizona’s last three primary elections ranged from 27 to 30 percent.

Polling places will be open until 7 p.m. or until the last person in line at that time casts a ballot.

___

6:35 a.m.

Voters are casting ballots in Arizona’s primary election.

Key races include the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and contests for U.S. House nominations in congressional districts across the state.

Polling places remain open until 7 p.m. or until the last person in line at that time has voted, with the first results announced starting an hour later.

Unlike the state’s presidential primary back in February, independents are allowed to request either a Republican, Democratic or Green Party ballot at the polls. Only the Libertarian Party has a closed election.

It’s too late for voters who receive a ballot by mail to send it back. They must be dropped off at a polling place or elections office or a designated drop-off location.

Voters who go to the polls must show identification.